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SIT Submits Final Report To Ram Janmabhoomi Trust In Ayodhya Temple Donation Theft Case

The three-member SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was constituted by the state government on June 13 at the request of Trust.

FILE- Devotees visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, in Ayodhya
FILE- Devotees visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, in Ayodhya (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has handed over the Special Investigation Team's final report in the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft case to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to take further action, an official statement said on Monday.

The three-member SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was constituted by the state government on June 13 at the request of the Trust, before the Supreme Court intervened in the matter. Range Inspector General Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan Kumar are the other members.

The panel had submitted its preliminary report to the state government on June 23, making several stringent recommendations. Based on the preliminary report, Trust member Krishnamohan filed a written complaint at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station, following which an FIR was registered in the case on June 25.

The FIR named eight people -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu -- and other unidentified individuals as accused.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The preliminary report had also formed the basis for subsequent FIR and arrest-related action in the case.

Also Read:

  1. From 5,585 Applicants To Three Finalists: Ayodhya Ram Mandir CEO Race Enters Final Stage
  2. Ram Mandir Donation Scam: SC Affirms SIT’s Autonomy, Urges Probe To Weigh Citizens’ Inputs

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESH HOME DEPARTMENT
RAM MANDIR DONATION THEFT CASE
UP TEMPLE SIT REPORT

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