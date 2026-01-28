ETV Bharat / state

SIT Report On 'Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan Links' Will Be Made Public On Feb 8: Assam CM

The decision was finalised during a Cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan. The Chief Minister confirmed that while certain confidential details will remain protected, the core findings of the SIT probe will be shared with the public during a press conference at 10:30 am on February 8.

On Tuesday, CM Sarma said he would make public the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report regarding alleged links between Gaurav Gogoi, his wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi and Pakistan, on February 8.

Guwahati: For almost a year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's claims of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan made headlines and now, this controversy is set to reach the climax.

Sarma has shared a video of the announcement on his X handle. “Today Cabinet has informally discussed the SIT report related to a sensitive case involving a Pakistani national Ali Touqeer Sheikh, British national Elizabeth Gogoi and an Indian national Gaurav Gogoi. After going through the PowerPoint presentation, Cabinet has directed the Home and Political Department to place a formal Cabinet memorandum on February 7 indicating further steps they want to take, and has further authorised the Chief Minister in his capacity as Home Minister to reveal the SIT report, as far as possible, through a press conference at 10:30 am on February 8,” Sarma said.

The government has even extended invitation to national media houses to attend the February 8 briefing, signalling that the state views the report’s findings as a matter of national importance.

“National media from Delhi are welcome to attend, and we will make the necessary arrangements. In this case, Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Gogoi are directly involved. There is direct evidence of their links with Pakistan. Based on the Cabinet’s decision, we will take further steps in the matter,” the Chief Minister added.

Notably, in early 2025, the Chief Minister had set a high-profile deadline of September 10, 2025, to expose the alleged links. While the SIT submitted its findings by that date, the government opted for a detailed internal review before a public disclosure.

The case primarily revolves around allegations regarding a 15-day trip of Gogoi to Pakistan in 2013 while he was an MP.