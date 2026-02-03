Rajasthan: SIT Recreates Events At Preksha Hospital In Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Case

ETV Bharat / state

Police intensify probe as forensic and medical findings remain awaited in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s death.

SIT recreates events at Preksha Hospital (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 3, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST

Jodhpur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa visited Preksha Hospital on Tuesday and recreated the sequence of events from January 28, when she was brought there in critical condition. The SIT questioned staff who were on duty that evening to understand the circumstances under which she arrived at the hospital.

SIT in-charge Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chhavi Sharma and Boranada Station House Officer (SHO) Shakeel Ahmed inspected the hospital premises and traced the route through which Baisa was taken inside. The team also obtained treatment-related details from hospital director Dr Praveen Jain. SIT members remained at the hospital for about an hour.

ACP Chhavi Sharma said 11 people have been questioned so far as part of the investigation. Sharma said, “The probe is being conducted in line with statements recorded and the report submitted by Sadhvi’s father. The final opinion of the medical board has been reserved, and it is not yet possible to conclude whether the death was due to suicide or natural causes. No information was received from the hospital regarding foam coming from Baisa’s mouth”.

Police have received the preliminary postmortem report, which indicates that the stomach was contracted and the nails had turned blue. The final medical opinion will be issued after the viscera examination report is received, which is expected within a week.

The police have investigated Prem Baisa's bank accounts and social media accounts. They have discovered that she was BA final-year private student. The police have not yet obtained the password to Baisa's second phone and believe it may provide important leads.

The SIT has already investigated Baisa’s ashram and the hospital in Jodhpur and will soon visit her ashram in Pareu to question people and gather further information.

Notably, on January 28, a nursing staff member at the ashram administered two injections to Baisa, after which her health was claimed to have deteriorated rapidly, and she died around 5:30 PM. The SIT will also seek expert medical opinions regarding a possible reaction to the injections.

