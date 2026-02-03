ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: SIT Recreates Events At Preksha Hospital In Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death Case

Jodhpur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Sadhvi Prem Baisa visited Preksha Hospital on Tuesday and recreated the sequence of events from January 28, when she was brought there in critical condition. The SIT questioned staff who were on duty that evening to understand the circumstances under which she arrived at the hospital.

SIT in-charge Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chhavi Sharma and Boranada Station House Officer (SHO) Shakeel Ahmed inspected the hospital premises and traced the route through which Baisa was taken inside. The team also obtained treatment-related details from hospital director Dr Praveen Jain. SIT members remained at the hospital for about an hour.

ACP Chhavi Sharma said 11 people have been questioned so far as part of the investigation. Sharma said, “The probe is being conducted in line with statements recorded and the report submitted by Sadhvi’s father. The final opinion of the medical board has been reserved, and it is not yet possible to conclude whether the death was due to suicide or natural causes. No information was received from the hospital regarding foam coming from Baisa’s mouth”.

Police have received the preliminary postmortem report, which indicates that the stomach was contracted and the nails had turned blue. The final medical opinion will be issued after the viscera examination report is received, which is expected within a week.