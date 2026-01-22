SIT Recreates Crime Scene, Probes Safety Lapses In Noida Software Engineer Yuvraj Death Case
Published : January 22, 2026 at 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: New layers continue to emerge in the death case of software engineer Yuvraj. On Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the incident site and recreated the crime scene. The SIT included the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Meerut Zone Bhanu Bhaskar, Divisional Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami, and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), Meerut Zone.
A heavy police deployment was present at the spot along with the SIT. The forensic team also assisted the SIT during the investigation. It has further come to light that statements of fire department personnel were recorded on Thursday.
During the inspection, the SIT measured the distance between the incident spot and a speed breaker located some distance away. The team also examined the width of the road and the curve near the accident site. Additionally, the forensic team investigated the exact location where the vehicle fell and the point where the car is believed to have taken a turn.
Several serious questions were raised by the SIT, including why adequate safety arrangements were not made around the pit for such a long time by the concerned authority, and why the damaged wall of the pit had not been repaired to date. Keeping all these aspects in mind, the SIT conducted a detailed inspection of the site.
Statements of police personnel present at the spot were also recorded, including members of the PCR, Fire Department, PRB, and SDRF teams. Statements of local police personnel who were on duty at the time of the incident were also taken as part of the investigation.
