ETV Bharat / state

SIT Recreates Crime Scene, Probes Safety Lapses In Noida Software Engineer Yuvraj Death Case

New Delhi: New layers continue to emerge in the death case of software engineer Yuvraj. On Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the incident site and recreated the crime scene. The SIT included the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Meerut Zone Bhanu Bhaskar, Divisional Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami, and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), Meerut Zone.

A heavy police deployment was present at the spot along with the SIT. The forensic team also assisted the SIT during the investigation. It has further come to light that statements of fire department personnel were recorded on Thursday.

During the inspection, the SIT measured the distance between the incident spot and a speed breaker located some distance away. The team also examined the width of the road and the curve near the accident site. Additionally, the forensic team investigated the exact location where the vehicle fell and the point where the car is believed to have taken a turn.