SIT Questions Dindigul Jeweller In Sabarimala Missing Gold Case

Dindigul: The Kerala Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) is questioning a jeweller in Dindigul in connection with the gold theft case linked to the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

The temple, located in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, sent the gold coverings of the Thuvara Balagars, the guardian deity statues flanking the sanctum sanctorum, for repairs to Chennai in 2019. When the Travancore Devaswom Board handed over the sheets, they weighed 42.8 kg. After repairs, the weight had dropped to 38 kg, revealing that 4.54 kg of gold was missing.

A bench of the Kerala High Court, comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K.V. Jayakumar, ordered the formation of a special investigation team to probe the matter. That same year, the Devaswom Board suspended then-deputy commissioner Murari Babu for allegedly registering the gold-plated sheets as copper.