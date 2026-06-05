Andhra Pradesh: SIT Probes Liquor Scam Money Trail, Finds Alleged Investments In Mining And Real Estate
The probe has further revealed hints of large-scale hawala transactions and money laundering involving the accused parties.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam has found that K. Nageswara Reddy (KNR), personal assistant to YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, made substantial investments in the mining and real estate sectors.
According to SIT findings, a Hyderabad-based mining businessman and a Nellore-based real estate entrepreneur were allegedly used as benamis to channel the funds. Investigators believe that the alleged bribe money was transferred directly to them and subsequently invested in business entities operating in their names. The SIT suspects that the arrangement was designed to convert unaccounted cash into legitimate assets.
The probe has further revealed hints of large-scale hawala transactions and money laundering involving the accused parties. The SIT officials have been questioning the two businessmen to trace the money trail. During the investigation, it was revealed that their business transactions between 2019 and 2024 increased and were suspicious.
According to sources, the businessmen allegedly failed to provide satisfactory explanations about the sudden inflow of huge money into their companies. The SIT has now decided to conduct a detailed examination of their income tax returns and financial records before further questioning.
Apart from this, the SIT is also investigating the high-value land parcels in Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru that were allegedly named under KNR’s family members. Additionally, a showroom owned by KNR’s business associate, Usman Sandeep, proprietor of Lucky Hyundai in Ramavarappadu is also under scrutiny. Based on information reportedly received from Sandeep during questioning, SIT officials questioned individuals of the firm that assessed the value of the showroom, which is estimated at Rs 9 crore.
In another development, SIT has found that Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his son Mohit Reddy’s 10 acres of land within a 47-acre venture acquired through KVR Infrastructure in Ollur village of KVB Puram mandal, Tirupati district, was registered in the name of KNR’s wife, Sasikala. Investigators are now examining the financial transactions linked to the land purchase as part of the broader liquor scam probe.
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