ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: SIT Probes Liquor Scam Money Trail, Finds Alleged Investments In Mining And Real Estate

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam has found that K. Nageswara Reddy (KNR), personal assistant to YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, made substantial investments in the mining and real estate sectors.

According to SIT findings, a Hyderabad-based mining businessman and a Nellore-based real estate entrepreneur were allegedly used as benamis to channel the funds. Investigators believe that the alleged bribe money was transferred directly to them and subsequently invested in business entities operating in their names. The SIT suspects that the arrangement was designed to convert unaccounted cash into legitimate assets.