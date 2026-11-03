ETV Bharat / state

SIT Probes Forged Signatures, Suspects Girdhari Sahu Nepal Escape As Legal Feud Deepens

Dehradun: The dispute between Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya and her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, has now escalated due to police investigation and complex judicial process. On one hand, Girdhari Lal Sahu has publicly accused Minister Rekha Arya of amassing alleged illegal assets worth approximately ₹210 crore.

On the other hand, the police are actively searching for Sahu in connection with a case registered based on a complaint filed by his wife,

Amid raids at several locations, there is a buzz that he might have fled to Nepal. Meanwhile, names of Satendra and Kalpana Mishra have emerged during the investigation. Both are said to be close associates of Sahu. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently searching for them as well. While their specific roles are still unclear, they have now been brought within the scope of the investigation.

The case took a new turn on October 16, when Girdhari Lal Sahu released a video accusing his wife, cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, of possessing alleged illegal assets worth approximately ₹210 crore.

By making these allegations public, Sahu brought the matter to the fore, igniting a debate and demands for an investigation. Subsequently, on October 17, advocate Pankaj Singh Chhetri filed a written complaint with the Vigilance Establishment, calling for an impartial inquiry into the Minister’s alleged assets.

The complaint demanded an investigation into her movable and immovable properties, bank accounts, fixed deposits (FDs), investments, shares, business interests, and sources of income. The complainant also urged that an investigation be conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and that a formal case be registered should sufficient grounds be established. Investigative agencies are unable to uncover any evidence to substantiate the allegations made by Girdhari Lal Sahu, who has he provided any proof to support his claims. Amidst this dispute, on October 15, Minister Rekha Arya filed a case against her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, at the Cantt Kotwali police station in Dehradun.

The First Information Report (FIR) contains serious allegations, including the concealment of a prior marriage, physical assault, mental harassment, the use of casteist slurs, intimidation, and the alleged use of forged signatures and documents to remove the Minister from her positions as a director in various companies.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded the Minister’s statement and questioned her staff. Given the gravity of the matter, Dehradun SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal constituted an SIT—under the supervision of SP (Rural) Jaya Baluni—which has recorded the statement of Minister Rekha Arya. Additionally, members of the Minister’s staff have also been questioned.