ETV Bharat / state

Red Fort Blast: SIT Narrows Down On Seven Doctors Who Worked With Dr. Adil, Scrutinize Financials And Call Details

Saharanpur: Following the blast at Delhi's Red Fort, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Dr. Adil Ahmed from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was working at a Saharanpur hospital for a salary of Rs five lakh, while also allegedly networking for the terrorist doctor brigade.

According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also narrowed down on seven doctors close to Dr. Adil and questioned them. The agencies are examining their bank accounts and mobile call details, sources added.

According to sources, Dr. Adil Ahmad worked at Famous Medicare in Saharanpur. The dossier so far prepared by the police indicated that Dr Adil was a postgraduate specialist in internal medicine from Jammu and Kashmir. He joined Famous Medicare Hospital in March 2025.

Sources said that his services have already been terminated on his alleged links to terror outfits. Other staff members, including the hospital manager, expressed surprise by Adil’s alleged links and noted that he was always professional and soft-spoken during his time there.

Investigations have revealed that eight people visited Dr. Adil's rented apartment close to the day of the Red Fort blast. Security agencies are now investigating who these individuals were.