Red Fort Blast: SIT Narrows Down On Seven Doctors Who Worked With Dr. Adil, Scrutinize Financials And Call Details
Published : November 12, 2025 at 8:10 PM IST
Saharanpur: Following the blast at Delhi's Red Fort, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Dr. Adil Ahmed from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was working at a Saharanpur hospital for a salary of Rs five lakh, while also allegedly networking for the terrorist doctor brigade.
According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also narrowed down on seven doctors close to Dr. Adil and questioned them. The agencies are examining their bank accounts and mobile call details, sources added.
According to sources, Dr. Adil Ahmad worked at Famous Medicare in Saharanpur. The dossier so far prepared by the police indicated that Dr Adil was a postgraduate specialist in internal medicine from Jammu and Kashmir. He joined Famous Medicare Hospital in March 2025.
Sources said that his services have already been terminated on his alleged links to terror outfits. Other staff members, including the hospital manager, expressed surprise by Adil’s alleged links and noted that he was always professional and soft-spoken during his time there.
Investigations have revealed that eight people visited Dr. Adil's rented apartment close to the day of the Red Fort blast. Security agencies are now investigating who these individuals were.
However, local doctor Babar, who worked with him, describes Dr. Adil's behaviour as good. He says that he arrived on time for duty at the renowned hospital and went home only after seeing all the patients. In 2024, he resigned from the Anantnag Government Hospital and moved to Saharanpur. Dr. Adil has been treating patients first at VBROS Hospital.
Dr. Adil got married on October 4 in Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Babar, who worked with Dr. Adil, told ETV Bharat that he met Dr. Adil when he arrived at the hospital. Dr. Adil worked from morning to 7 PM.
Dr. Aslam Zaidi, an administrative officer at Famous Medicare, stated that Dr. Adil returned to duty on November 1, 27 days after his wedding. Police arrested him on November 6. According to the police, Dr. Adil's brother is also a doctor, and his wife, Rukaiya, is a surgeon.
Dr. Babar stated that he had no suspicion about Adil. "However, he has brought shame to the profession, which is considered God on Earth, and is unforgivable. Such a person deserves the harshest punishment," said Dr. Babar.
