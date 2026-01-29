Telangana: SIT Issues Notice To Former CM KCR In Phone Tapping Case
BRS Working President KTR and senior party MLA T Harish Rao also appeared before the SIT earlier this month in connection with the case.
January 29, 2026
Hyderabad: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana police, probing allegations of phone tapping during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime, on Thursday issued a notice to the party chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to appear for questioning.
The SIT asked KCR to appear before it here on January 30 at 3 PM. In its notice, the SIT told Rao that since he is aged above 65 years, and as per the provisions of section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he may either come to the Jubilee Hills Police station or inform a place convenient to him in Hyderabad.
Earlier, BRS Working President and KCR's son, K T Rama Rao and senior party MLA T Harish Rao appeared before the SIT on January 23 and January 20, respectively, in connection with the case.
The phone tapping case was registered on March 10, 2024, at the Punjagutta Police Station, based on a complaint lodged by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB).
So far, four former police officers have been arrested in connection with the case. The SIT has already conducted a custodial interrogation of the prime accused, T Prabhakar Rao.
The investigation gained further momentum after the formation of another SIT under the leadership of Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar. Following this, the SIT recently questioned MLC Naveen Rao, former minister Harish Rao, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), and former member of the Rajyasabha Santosh Kumar. Their statements were recorded, and the entire questioning process was videographed.
During the ongoing probe, SIT sources said that former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Radhakishan Rao, in his confession, allegedly mentioned KCR's role in the phone-tapping case. Bhujanga Rao, former Additional Superintendent of Police (suspended), also reportedly named KCR while referring to the appointment of Prabhakar Rao.
