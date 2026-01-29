ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: SIT Issues Notice To Former CM KCR In Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Telangana police, probing allegations of phone tapping during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime, on Thursday issued a notice to the party chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to appear for questioning.

The SIT asked KCR to appear before it here on January 30 at 3 PM. In its notice, the SIT told Rao that since he is aged above 65 years, and as per the provisions of section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he may either come to the Jubilee Hills Police station or inform a place convenient to him in Hyderabad.

Earlier, BRS Working President and KCR's son, K T Rama Rao and senior party MLA T Harish Rao appeared before the SIT on January 23 and January 20, respectively, in connection with the case.

The phone tapping case was registered on March 10, 2024, at the Punjagutta Police Station, based on a complaint lodged by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB).