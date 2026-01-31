ETV Bharat / state

SIT Formed To Probe Mysterious Death Of Sadhvi Prem Baisa In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: The Jodhpur Police Commissioner has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of a famous religious preacher, Sadhvi Prem Baisa, at a hospital. It will be headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chhavi Sharma.

The SIT also comprises 10 police personnel, including Boranada Police Station and Bhagat Ki Kothi Police Station officers. The team began its work on Saturday after ACP Sharma visited the Boranada police station to commence the investigation.

The SIT’s probe will begin with the nursing staff who administered the injection to Prem Baisa and the hospital where she was taken on Wednesday evening. Notices are being issued to both parties involved.

Sharma stated that the SIT has started its investigation, and the injection is the central focus. She said that during questioning, compounder Devi Singh admitted to giving injections to Prem Baisa.