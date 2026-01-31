SIT Formed To Probe Mysterious Death Of Sadhvi Prem Baisa In Rajasthan
The SIT’s probe will begin with the nursing staff who administered the injection to Prem Baisa
Published : January 31, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Jodhpur Police Commissioner has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of a famous religious preacher, Sadhvi Prem Baisa, at a hospital. It will be headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chhavi Sharma.
The SIT also comprises 10 police personnel, including Boranada Police Station and Bhagat Ki Kothi Police Station officers. The team began its work on Saturday after ACP Sharma visited the Boranada police station to commence the investigation.
The SIT’s probe will begin with the nursing staff who administered the injection to Prem Baisa and the hospital where she was taken on Wednesday evening. Notices are being issued to both parties involved.
Sharma stated that the SIT has started its investigation, and the injection is the central focus. She said that during questioning, compounder Devi Singh admitted to giving injections to Prem Baisa.
The SIT is conducting a thorough investigation into the nature, composition, and potential effects of these injections. They are also examining her medical history, hospital records, and social media accounts.
More about the SIT
Police Commissioner Omprakash Paswan has formed the SIT with some of the best police officers in the commissionerate.
The SIT includes Investigating Officer ACP Chhavi Sharma, Boranada SHO Shakeel Ahmed, Bhagat Ki Kothi Police Station Officer Rajiv Bhadu, Sub-Inspector Prachi Gurjar, Cyber Expert ASI Rakesh, Constable Jagdish, Constable Dalaram, Constable Bhagaram, Constable Mahendra, Constable Raghuveer, and Woman Constable Kalavati.
Also Read