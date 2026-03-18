ETV Bharat / state

SIT Formed To Probe Moinabad Drugs Party Case; Questioning Intensifies, Focus On Rohit Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shivadhar Reddy has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Moinabad drug party case and directed officials to complete the investigation within three months, even as questioning of the accused intensified, and multiple leads emerged, police sources said. The investigation will be conducted under the supervision of 'Future City' Commissioner Sudheer Babu.

The incident reportedly involved 11 individuals, including TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, at a farmhouse owned by former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Rohit Reddy in Moinabad.

At the same time, a firing incident during the raid has triggered serious questions. According to the remand report, Rajasthan-based Namit Sharma allegedly opened fire even after the police identified themselves. Investigators are probing whether there were underlying motives, such as disputes or settlements, behind the gathering.

The SIT comprises senior officers, including Chevella Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yogesh Gautam, Greyhounds Group Commander M. Ravindra Reddy, and Shadnagar DCP Ch. Sirisha and officials from Eagle Force and local police stations. The team has also been tasked with examining the criminal background of Namit Sharma and uncovering any larger network behind such parties.

Meanwhile, past controversies linked to Rohit Reddy have resurfaced, including his alleged connection to the suspicious death of Kedarnath in Dubai and earlier accusations of hosting similar gatherings. Though no formal complaints were filed in those instances, investigators may revisit these angles as part of the broader probe.

In another development, some of the accused, including Putta Mahesh Kumar, have reportedly refused to attend de-addiction centres, claiming innocence and opting to fight the case legally. This comes despite Telangana Police offering rehabilitation options in drug-related cases as part of reform measures.

The investigation into the case has also intensified, with the net tightening around Rohit Reddy, police sources said, adding that most leads in the case are pointing toward him, as the party was hosted at his farmhouse and he allegedly invited the attendees.

On Tuesday, the SIT interrogated seven accused individuals at the Shamshabad Police Station for nearly eight-and-a-half hours, from 1 PM to 9:30 PM. Those examined included Tiruveedhula Arjun Reddy, Kaushik Ravi, Siliveru Sharath Kumar, Moravineni Ramesh, Varamachineni Shravan Kumar, Nallapaneni Vijay Krishna, and R. Priyanka Reddy. Each was questioned separately to piece together the sequence of events and uncover possible links.