ETV Bharat / state

SIT Formed After 9 Sexual Harassment Cases Filed at Nashik MNC; 6 Arrested

Nashik: Nine cases have been registered and six individuals arrested following allegations of sexual harassment, mental deceit, and the outraging of religious sentiments at a prominent multinational company in Nashik, police said on Wednesday.

Taking note of the seriousness and sensitivity of the matter, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to spearhead the probe.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sandeep Mitke, the complaints involve breach of modesty and harassment of female employees within the unnamed MNC.

The probe would also address charges of "mental fraud" and any activity that might be detrimental to religious feelings. "In view of the enormity of the offences, the SIT has been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation in a time-bound manner. Six accused individuals are already in police custody," ACP Mitke informed.