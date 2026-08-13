ETV Bharat / state

Whitener Used, Answer Sheets Shifted To Private Resort: SIT Exposes Irregularities In APPSC Group-1 Digital Evaluation During YSRCP Regime

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) Group-1 examination has flagged serious violations in the evaluation of Mains answer scripts during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. According to the SIT findings, original Group-1 Mains answer scripts were shifted to a private location and entrusted to a private agency for evaluation.

It has been revealed that the evaluation process shifted to Haailand Resorts at Chinakakani in Guntur district after the High Court set aside the 2018 Group-1 Digital evaluation and ordered manual evaluation. The SIT found that the answer scripts were moved to Haailand on December 5, 2021, without the APPSC Chairman's permission and remained there for 84 days until February 26.

The SIT report stated that Camsign Media Private Limited was entrusted with the manual evaluation work on a nomination basis and was paid around Rs 1.14 crore. The report also alleged that although the evaluation was carried out at Haailand, the fact was not disclosed in affidavits submitted before the High Court. It was revealed that Camsign Media had paid Rs 20.06 lakh for use of the Haailand premises.

According to SIT, Camsign director Pamidikalva Madhusudan was known to then APPSC Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu since the time the latter served as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Intelligence Department in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh. At that time, Madhusudan had handled the responsibilities for the live broadcasting of Assembly sessions.

Acting on PSR's instructions, APPSC officials visited Haailand on several occasions. There, they trained data-entry operators to fill in various details on the OMR evaluation slips.

The SIT found that marks obtained through the earlier digital evaluation were converted into an Excel sheet and provided to APPSC officials at Haailand. Subsequently, 66 data entry operators allegedly entered those marks on OMR evaluation sheets without opening the original answer scripts.

The operators also filled the required details and affixed signatures attributed to Examiner-1, Examiner-2, scrutinizers and camp officers. APPSC officials and one Mahankali Raghuram admitted these details during the SIT investigation.