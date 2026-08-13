Whitener Used, Answer Sheets Shifted To Private Resort: SIT Exposes Irregularities In APPSC Group-1 Digital Evaluation During YSRCP Regime
The SIT report has flagged major procedural violations in the APPSC Group-1 Mains evaluation, including shifting original answer scripts to a private resort.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) Group-1 examination has flagged serious violations in the evaluation of Mains answer scripts during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. According to the SIT findings, original Group-1 Mains answer scripts were shifted to a private location and entrusted to a private agency for evaluation.
It has been revealed that the evaluation process shifted to Haailand Resorts at Chinakakani in Guntur district after the High Court set aside the 2018 Group-1 Digital evaluation and ordered manual evaluation. The SIT found that the answer scripts were moved to Haailand on December 5, 2021, without the APPSC Chairman's permission and remained there for 84 days until February 26.
The SIT report stated that Camsign Media Private Limited was entrusted with the manual evaluation work on a nomination basis and was paid around Rs 1.14 crore. The report also alleged that although the evaluation was carried out at Haailand, the fact was not disclosed in affidavits submitted before the High Court. It was revealed that Camsign Media had paid Rs 20.06 lakh for use of the Haailand premises.
According to SIT, Camsign director Pamidikalva Madhusudan was known to then APPSC Secretary PSR Anjaneyulu since the time the latter served as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Intelligence Department in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh. At that time, Madhusudan had handled the responsibilities for the live broadcasting of Assembly sessions.
Acting on PSR's instructions, APPSC officials visited Haailand on several occasions. There, they trained data-entry operators to fill in various details on the OMR evaluation slips.
The SIT found that marks obtained through the earlier digital evaluation were converted into an Excel sheet and provided to APPSC officials at Haailand. Subsequently, 66 data entry operators allegedly entered those marks on OMR evaluation sheets without opening the original answer scripts.
The operators also filled the required details and affixed signatures attributed to Examiner-1, Examiner-2, scrutinizers and camp officers. APPSC officials and one Mahankali Raghuram admitted these details during the SIT investigation.
The then Deputy Secretary, C.V. Ramanayya, filed a counter-affidavit in the High Court stating that manual evaluation was not conducted between December 2021 and January 2022.
In an additional counter-affidavit filed in January 2023, the APPSC revealed that Rs 1.14 crore was paid on February 21, 2022, for the logistics of the Secretary's operations covering the period from October 2019 to February 2022.
The SIT stated that the three-member committee appointed by the High Court to examine the OMR sheet details identified several issues. The committee found that marks were awarded on the OMR sheets during the evaluation process conducted at Haailand.
The SIT sent 736 answer sheets, scanned copies and OMR evaluation sheets for forensic examination. The material included answer scripts of selected and non-selected candidates as well as candidates who had approached the High Court. The forensic examination found the use of whitener on 169 OMR evaluation sheets, which the SIT said was against APPSC regulations.
The report also noted that there were no administrative records or official approvals explaining why the original answer scripts were shifted from the APPSC strongroom to a private resort. The SIT further found that the answer scripts were kept in a room at the resort, and the key was handed over to a private individual while police were assigned security responsibilities.
The SIT has also highlighted the role of Mahankali Raghuram in the Haailand evaluation process and noted that APPSC staff were stationed at the resort to coordinate with him.
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