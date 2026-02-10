ETV Bharat / state

SIT Exposes Chemical Adulteration In Tirumala Ghee Supply, Rs 234 Crore Fraud Uncovered

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the adulteration of ghee supplied to Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) has uncovered a massive conspiracy, revealing that chemicals were supplied in the name of pure ghee during the YSRCP regime. According to the SIT chargesheet, what was supplied to TTD was not ghee but a chemical mixture prepared using palm oil, palm kernel oil and several industrial chemicals. The adulterated product was allegedly used in the preparation of the sacred Srivari Laddu Prasadam.

The investigation revealed that Bholebaba Dairy and its associate firms produced 57.56 lakh kilograms of palm oil and palm kernel oil, 8.30 lakh kilograms of monoglycerides, and chemicals such as lactic acid, LABSA (linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid) and acetic acid esters. Using these materials, the accused prepared around 68.17 lakh kilograms of a ghee-like chemical mixture.

Out of this total quantity, about 59.71 lakh kilograms were supplied to TTD through Bholebaba Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, Mal Ganga Dairy and AR Dairies under the guise of Pure ghee. The SIT stated that this led to a financial fraud amounting to Rs 234.51 crore.

The chargesheet also revealed that part of the adulterated mixture was routed through Vinayaka Agencies and Sumati Traders in Tirupati. These traders allegedly supplied the fake ghee to several temples across Andhra Pradesh, spreading adulteration beyond Tirumala.