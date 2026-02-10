SIT Exposes Chemical Adulteration In Tirumala Ghee Supply, Rs 234 Crore Fraud Uncovered
SIT chargesheet names multiple dairy firms and chemical suppliers involved in a large-scale adulteration conspiracy affecting Tirumala and other temples.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the adulteration of ghee supplied to Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) has uncovered a massive conspiracy, revealing that chemicals were supplied in the name of pure ghee during the YSRCP regime. According to the SIT chargesheet, what was supplied to TTD was not ghee but a chemical mixture prepared using palm oil, palm kernel oil and several industrial chemicals. The adulterated product was allegedly used in the preparation of the sacred Srivari Laddu Prasadam.
The investigation revealed that Bholebaba Dairy and its associate firms produced 57.56 lakh kilograms of palm oil and palm kernel oil, 8.30 lakh kilograms of monoglycerides, and chemicals such as lactic acid, LABSA (linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid) and acetic acid esters. Using these materials, the accused prepared around 68.17 lakh kilograms of a ghee-like chemical mixture.
Out of this total quantity, about 59.71 lakh kilograms were supplied to TTD through Bholebaba Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, Mal Ganga Dairy and AR Dairies under the guise of Pure ghee. The SIT stated that this led to a financial fraud amounting to Rs 234.51 crore.
The chargesheet also revealed that part of the adulterated mixture was routed through Vinayaka Agencies and Sumati Traders in Tirupati. These traders allegedly supplied the fake ghee to several temples across Andhra Pradesh, spreading adulteration beyond Tirumala.
The SIT stated that Bholebaba Dairy director Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain purchased chemicals by falsely showing them as edible oils. Through subsidiary firms Harsh Trading and Harsh Fresh Dairy Foods, they procured monoglycerides and acetic acid esters required to prepare adulterated ghee, the chargesheet said.
Ajay Kumar Sugandh, owner of Sugandh Oil and Chemicals in Delhi, allegedly issued fake invoices showing the supply of palm oil, palm kernel oil and coconut oil. However, SIT raids at his godowns and found no edible oils. Instead, blue iron drums containing imported chemicals from Korea were seized. His firm alone allegedly supplied 6.51 lakh kilograms of chemicals.
The investigation also names Mahesh Kumar Rohira of Shivanch Trading Company and National Oils and Chemicals. He allegedly supplied chemicals like AMG 90 and Myvaset Soft 400 using false invoices. His brother Archit Rohira, through GR Impex, supplied additional chemicals using similar fake documents.
The SIT further found that Bholebaba Dairy created fake purchase and sale records to show procurement of edible oils, while the materials were actually diverted for manufacturing adulterated ghee. The SIT concluded that the operation was a well-planned conspiracy involving fake invoices, chemical suppliers and distribution networks, causing serious financial loss and compromising the sanctity of temple prasadam.
Read More