SIT Expands Badrinath Probe to Audit Temple Donation Records
The Special Investigation Team probing theft of donations at the Badrinath shrine has broadened its inquiry.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Dehradun: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged theft of donations at the Badrinath shrine has broadened its inquiry in the case.
As the SIT compares recorded cash offerings with the actual contents of the treasury, officials have also come across missing CCTV footage. The SIT is working to match official records with the actual cash, jewelry, and other valuables deposited in the temple treasury.
Preliminary investigations revealed that from the opening of the temple portals on April 23 and July 2, donations and jewelry were counted 34 times. During this period, devotees contributed cash exceeding ₹36 crore, along with significant amounts of gold, silver, and precious stones. Authorities are currently working to assess the value of the jewelry and other items.
Documents provided by the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) to the SIT show that by July 21, devotees contributed cash totaling ₹37,00,56,691 at the temple apart from gold and silver jewelry. Records from the 34 counts conducted up to July 2 indicate cash collections of ₹36,02,81,069 from 26 donation boxes.
The SIT is now checking whether the cash recorded during each counting session matches what is deposited in the treasury to identify any discrepancies.
Currently, officials have access to CCTV footage for only 13 days, which includes recordings from counting sessions held between June 22 and 25 and June 29 and July 2.
Officials said that the available footage shows instances of suspicious handling of cash and jewelry and retrieving footage from the missing days could provide important evidence.
The inquiry has revealed that the same officials and staff members, including those now under scanner, took part in nearly every donation-counting exercise until July 2. The role of the prime accused, former Personal Assistant Pramod Nautiyal, is key to the investigation. According to the SIT, most counting operations were conducted under his supervision.
The SIT has approached the district court for the third time seeking Nautiyal's police remand. Officials have informed the court that the examination of documents and CCTV footage has uncovered new leads requiring custodial interrogation for verification. The case is set to be heard on Thursday.
Meanwhile in response to the theft incident, the BKTC has decided to enhance security using advanced surveillance means.
BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that both the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines will be equipped with an AI-based cloud and satellite storage system. "This will eliminate reliance on local CCTV recorders. Video footage will be stored securely on cloud servers, allowing officials to monitor live feeds remotely and preserve recordings for longer durations. We are introducing an AI-enabled cloud surveillance system to improve transparency, strengthen monitoring, and ensure that CCTV recordings are securely saved for future verification," Dwivedi stated.
According to the BKTC outdated cameras with limited storage had hindered the long-term storage of recordings. They plan to install high-capacity cameras and modern surveillance infrastructure covering donation-counting rooms, temple premises, and administrative offices. The BKTC has also decided to tighten protocols at Kedarnath as a precaution.
Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad stated that officials and staff entering the donation-counting room would no longer be allowed to bring mobile phones or personal belongings.
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