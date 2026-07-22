ETV Bharat / state

SIT Expands Badrinath Probe to Audit Temple Donation Records

Dehradun: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged theft of donations at the Badrinath shrine has broadened its inquiry in the case.

As the SIT compares recorded cash offerings with the actual contents of the treasury, officials have also come across missing CCTV footage. The SIT is working to match official records with the actual cash, jewelry, and other valuables deposited in the temple treasury.

Preliminary investigations revealed that from the opening of the temple portals on April 23 and July 2, donations and jewelry were counted 34 times. During this period, devotees contributed cash exceeding ₹36 crore, along with significant amounts of gold, silver, and precious stones. Authorities are currently working to assess the value of the jewelry and other items.

Documents provided by the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) to the SIT show that by July 21, devotees contributed cash totaling ₹37,00,56,691 at the temple apart from gold and silver jewelry. Records from the 34 counts conducted up to July 2 indicate cash collections of ₹36,02,81,069 from 26 donation boxes.

The SIT is now checking whether the cash recorded during each counting session matches what is deposited in the treasury to identify any discrepancies.

Currently, officials have access to CCTV footage for only 13 days, which includes recordings from counting sessions held between June 22 and 25 and June 29 and July 2.

Officials said that the available footage shows instances of suspicious handling of cash and jewelry and retrieving footage from the missing days could provide important evidence.