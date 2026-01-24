ETV Bharat / state

SIT Created Situation Where Accused In Sabarimala Gold Case Getting Bail: V D Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, on Saturday claimed that the SIT created a situation where the accused in the Sabarimala gold loss cases were able to get statutory bail as it has not even filed an interim chargesheet in the matter to date. Satheesan, speaking to reporters here, said that as the arrested accused in the case come out of jail on statutory bail, there was a possibility that they might tamper with the evidence, especially when the allegedly misappropriated gold has not yet been recovered.

The opposition leader also claimed that it was pressure from the chief minister's office (CMO) that was delaying the filing of the chargesheet. He made the statement in reference to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer B Murari Babu being released from jail a day ago on statutory bail in both of the Sabarimala gold loss cases and prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty having got the same relief in one of the cases.

Potty is still in jail as he has not got bail in another case related to the Sabarimala gold loss. Satheesan contended that the prime accused will soon get statutory bail in the other case also, as the 90-day mandatory period for filing a chargesheet expires.

"So, not filing even an interim chargesheet will become the reason for all the accused coming out of jail. Even those under the radar of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), once arrested, will be able to get bail on this ground," he contended. He said that he has not till now blamed the SIT, but now there were some lapses on its part as it has to realise that not filing the chargesheet within the stipulated time will result in the release of the accused.