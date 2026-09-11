ETV Bharat / state

SIT Conducts Raids In 6 States In Bengaluru Fake Drug Racket Case

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID and officials from the Department of Drug Control have carried out raids at multiple places in the counterfeit drug racket which was busted in the Bengaluru South district.

SIT and Drug Control officials Friday conducted joint raids at over 10 locations across six states in connection with the racket.

Inspections were carried out at farmhouses and manufacturing units linked to the racket, which is spread across Bengaluru, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, SIT, sources said. SIT officials raided the home, office and health care premises of one Veeresh Kumar, a close associate of prime accused, Prashanth.

Investigation has revealed that Veeresh and Prashanth were business partners for the past year. Probe has further revealed that counterfeit medicines were transported to a godown near Minerva Circle before being supplied to medical stores and hospitals across the city.

“We have seized counterfeit medicines, fake bills, and crucial documents from Veeresh Kumar’s residence and the Kripa Health Care premises,” officials said.