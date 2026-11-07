ETV Bharat / state

SIT Arrests Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya's Husband Girdhari Lal Sahu From Jhansi

Girdhari Lal Sahu alias Pappu, husband of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Girdhari Lal Sahu, alias Pappu was arrested from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Dehradun SP (Rural) Jaya Baluni that was constituted to investigate the serious allegations levelled against him by his wife, of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya.

Sahu, against whom a non-bailable warrant had been issued by the SIT, was on the run for a long time, ever since allegations of corruption were levelled against him by Rekha Arya. Other allegations by the Minister included physical assault, harassment, fraud, the use of caste-based slurs, death threats, and conspiracy to commit murder.