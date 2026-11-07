SIT Arrests Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya's Husband Girdhari Lal Sahu From Jhansi
The SIT, which arrested Sahu as he was planning to flee to Nepal via Gorakhpur, will hold a press conference this afternoon, reports Himanshu Chauhan.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Dehradun: Girdhari Lal Sahu, alias Pappu was arrested from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Dehradun SP (Rural) Jaya Baluni that was constituted to investigate the serious allegations levelled against him by his wife, of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya.
Sahu, against whom a non-bailable warrant had been issued by the SIT, was on the run for a long time, ever since allegations of corruption were levelled against him by Rekha Arya. Other allegations by the Minister included physical assault, harassment, fraud, the use of caste-based slurs, death threats, and conspiracy to commit murder.
Based on this complaint, a case was registered against him at the Cantt Kotwali police station in Dehradun. With the SIT subsequently issuing a non-bailable warrant against him, it had become clear that his game of hide-and-seek with the police could not continue for much longer.
Ever since Sahu went absconding, police teams from both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh had been conducting raids to apprehend the fugitive.
According to police sources, he was arrested from Jhansi, just as he was planning to flee to Nepal via Gorakhpur. The SIT is scheduled to hold a press conference later this afternoon to disclose further details regarding the case.
Rekha Arya's Complaint Against Girdhari Lal Sahu
In her complaint against her husband Girdhari Lal Sahu, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya has levelled serious allegations, including physical assault, harassment, fraud, the use of caste-based slurs, death threats, and conspiracy to commit murder. She has also alleged that Girdhari Lal had concealed the fact of his first marriage when he got married to her.
Furthermore, she claims that he removed her from her positions as a director in various companies by forging her signatures. The police are currently investigating these allegations.
After the SIT was constituted to investigate the matter, Sahu was asked to join the investigation. But he ignored the request, despite being sent three notices for questioning. Subsequently, a non-bailable warrant was obtained from the court, which also rejected his application for anticipatory bail. The High Court also refused to quash the case registered against him.
Also Read:
- SIT Probes Forged Signatures, Suspects Girdhari Sahu Nepal Escape As Legal Feud Deepens
- Uttarakhand Minister’s Dispute With Husband: SIT To Probe Allegations
- From Murder Charges To Death Threats: The Long List Of Controversies Surrounding Girdhari Lal Sahu
- Uttarakhand Minister Accuses Husband Of Cheating, Abuse And Threatening To Eliminate Her; Files Police Case