SIT Arrests Sabarimala Administrative Officer In Missing Gold Case

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the missing gold from the Sabarimala temple arrested former administrative officer B Murari Babu, sources said on Thursday.

Babu, who was suspended by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) following the gold missing row, was taken into custody from his residence in Changanassery on Wednesday night, they said. He was later shifted to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for interrogation, officials said.

Babu’s relatives reached the Crime Branch office on Thursday morning. At around 10 am, SIT recorded Babu’s arrest and informed his relative about the procedure, sources said. They were later allowed to meet the Babu.

SIT will produce Babu before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pathanamthitta here in the evening, officials said. SIT is likely to file a petition in court seeking custody of Babu for detailed interrogation.