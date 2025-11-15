SIT Arrests Mumbai Businessman Anil Chokhra In Rs 1000 Crore Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case
Chokhra, accused number 49 in the case, was arrested by the SIT and is being produced before the ACB Court on Saturday.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andhra Pradesh police on Friday arrested Mumbai-based businessman Anil Chokhra in connection with the alleged 1,000-crore liquor scam that took place during the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. It has been learnt that Chokhra, who is accused number 49 in the case, was produced before the Belapur court in Thane and is being brought to Vijayawada on a transit warrant. He is being produced before the ACB Court on Saturday.
According to the SIT, Anil Chokhra played a key role in creating and operating dozens of shell companies used to divert funds and pay cash bribes to officials of the then government. According to the investigators, the bribe payments were allegedly made by companies that secured the largest number of liquor supply orders in the YSRCP government. Investigators said that Anil set up shell companies on a large scale for money routing and laundering on behalf of the YSRCP gang.
Rs 77 crore diverted through three distilleries
The SIT found that Adaan Distilleries, SPY Agro Industries, and Leela Distilleries, which secured major liquor supply contracts during the YSRCP period, were operated under the supervision of Raj Kesireddy (A-1) and Muppidi Avinash Reddy (A-7).
These three companies collectively diverted Rs 77.55 crore to Mumbai-based shell companies, including Olvik Multiventures Pvt Ltd (A-11), Kripati Enterprises Pvt Ltd (A-12), Knysna Multiventures Pvt Ltd (A-13), and Vishal Enterprises (A-19). All these entities were allegedly handled by Anil Chokhra.
In the next stage, the money was routed into 32 additional shell companies, from where the funds were transferred to the YSRCP gang in various forms. The SIT says the transactions were carried out at multiple levels to avoid detection during audits and conceal the crime.
35 shell companies under his control
Investigators discovered that 35 shell companies were under the control of Anil Chokhra, created using fake names and dummy directors. He allegedly generated false documents and engaged in fraudulent bullion trade transactions to launder the money.
SIT teams have been conducting searches in different parts of Mumbai for the past 13 days, collecting crucial evidence before arresting Chokhra. Several cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are already pending against him.
Chokhra has also been arrested twice earlier by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The SIT believes the YSRCP gang routed money through shell companies, bypassing hawala channels, using complex layering methods to evade monitoring by investigative agencies. A major portion of the siphoned funds is suspected to have been transferred to foreign accounts.
The SIT expects that the interrogation of Anil Chokhra will shed light on the overseas movement of the looted assets and reveal further details of the financial network.
