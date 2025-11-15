ETV Bharat / state

SIT Arrests Mumbai Businessman Anil Chokhra In Rs 1000 Crore Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Case

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andhra Pradesh police on Friday arrested Mumbai-based businessman Anil Chokhra in connection with the alleged 1,000-crore liquor scam that took place during the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. It has been learnt that Chokhra, who is accused number 49 in the case, was produced before the Belapur court in Thane and is being brought to Vijayawada on a transit warrant. He is being produced before the ACB Court on Saturday.

According to the SIT, Anil Chokhra played a key role in creating and operating dozens of shell companies used to divert funds and pay cash bribes to officials of the then government. According to the investigators, the bribe payments were allegedly made by companies that secured the largest number of liquor supply orders in the YSRCP government. Investigators said that Anil set up shell companies on a large scale for money routing and laundering on behalf of the YSRCP gang.

Rs 77 crore diverted through three distilleries

The SIT found that Adaan Distilleries, SPY Agro Industries, and Leela Distilleries, which secured major liquor supply contracts during the YSRCP period, were operated under the supervision of Raj Kesireddy (A-1) and Muppidi Avinash Reddy (A-7).

These three companies collectively diverted Rs 77.55 crore to Mumbai-based shell companies, including Olvik Multiventures Pvt Ltd (A-11), Kripati Enterprises Pvt Ltd (A-12), Knysna Multiventures Pvt Ltd (A-13), and Vishal Enterprises (A-19). All these entities were allegedly handled by Anil Chokhra.

In the next stage, the money was routed into 32 additional shell companies, from where the funds were transferred to the YSRCP gang in various forms. The SIT says the transactions were carried out at multiple levels to avoid detection during audits and conceal the crime.