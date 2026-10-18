ETV Bharat / state

SIT Arrests Gem Granites Manager; 7th POCSO Case Against Industrialist Veeramani

Chennai: In a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of minors by prominent granite baron R Veeramani, the SIT on Sunday arrested his company manager, Sakthivel, police said.

Police have also registered a fresh case against the founder of Gem Granites, Veeramani, based on a statement from another minor. This is the seventh POCSO case against him.

According to officials, the alleged incident recorded in the newly filed case also took place at the residence of Veeramani's female associate, Shanthi. With this, complaints concerning 11 minor girls have come under police probe against Veeramani to date.

The case first came to light when the Anti-Vice Squad of the Greater Chennai Police received video evidence on a pen drive. Following this, Veeramani and his alleged accomplices, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, were arrested on August 29.

Later, another individual, Ganesan, who allegedly withheld another video related to the offences without informing the police, was arrested on September 22 and lodged in Central Prison at Puzhal here.