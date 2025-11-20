Sabarimala Gold Scam: SIT Arrests Former TDB President Padmakumar
Padmakumar is a senior CPI(M) leader in Pathanamthitta district and has represented Konni constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala temple gold missing case arrested former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar in Kerala's Pathanamthitta on Thursday, police officials said.
The arrest followed four hours of questioning led by SP Sashidharan at a secret location in Thiruvananthapuram. Following a medical examination, he will be produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court. Sources said that Padmakumar was arrested in the case related to gold missing from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames after he was arraigned as an accused.
Padmakumar, a senior CPI(M) leader and former MLA from Pathanamthitta, is the eighth accused in the case. This marks the fourth arrest recorded in connection with the gold theft. The investigation team decided to question Padmakumar based on statements provided by N. Vasu, the former Devaswom Commissioner, who was arrested earlier. The SIT suspects that Padmakumar holds equal responsibility in the scam alongside Vasu.
On February 26, 2019, N. Vasu created a file that reclassified the gold as copper. In the following month, a Devaswom Board meeting presided over by A. Padmakumar approved this file. This approval allegedly allowed the key accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, to violate board rules, remove the gold-plated door frames (kattilappalikal) from Sabarimala, and steal the gold.
The SIT recorded the arrest after becoming convinced of Padmakumar's involvement. Previous remand reports and statements from other accused indicated that Padmakumar had granted Unnikrishnan Potty "complete freedom" at Sabarimala.
So far, Unnikrishnan Potty, Murari Babu (Former Devaswom Board Administrative Officer), D. Sudheesh Kumar (Former Executive Officer), N. Vasu (Former Devaswom Commissioner and President), and A. Padmakumar (Former Devaswom Board President) have been arrested.
Read More