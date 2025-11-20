ETV Bharat / state

Sabarimala Gold Scam: SIT Arrests Former TDB President Padmakumar

Pathanamthitta: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala temple gold missing case arrested former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar in Kerala's Pathanamthitta on Thursday, police officials said.

The arrest followed four hours of questioning led by SP Sashidharan at a secret location in Thiruvananthapuram. Following a medical examination, he will be produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court. Sources said that Padmakumar was arrested in the case related to gold missing from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames after he was arraigned as an accused.

Padmakumar, a senior CPI(M) leader and former MLA from Pathanamthitta, is the eighth accused in the case. This marks the fourth arrest recorded in connection with the gold theft. The investigation team decided to question Padmakumar based on statements provided by N. Vasu, the former Devaswom Commissioner, who was arrested earlier. The SIT suspects that Padmakumar holds equal responsibility in the scam alongside Vasu.

On February 26, 2019, N. Vasu created a file that reclassified the gold as copper. In the following month, a Devaswom Board meeting presided over by A. Padmakumar approved this file. This approval allegedly allowed the key accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, to violate board rules, remove the gold-plated door frames (kattilappalikal) from Sabarimala, and steal the gold.