Sister Of Merchant Navy Engineer Detained In Iran, Appeals PM For Help

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The sister of Ketan Mehta, a Merchant Navy second engineer from Ghaziabad, who was detained by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the oil tanker MT Valiant Roar was seized on December 8, 2025, near Bandar Abbas Port, has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his release and return to India.

Ketan's sister Shivani Mehta said, "We are completely clueless and have no information on the crime for which he was detained. We have been communicating with the Ministry of External Affairs and have sent numerous emails, but are yet to receive a response".

Shivani said she spoke to Ketan on the phone two days back. Shivani said Ketan sounded like he was under a lot of stress and wanted to say something but could not. "We felt as if someone was present and listening to what he was saying. My brother told us on the phone that he was fine, but it seemed that he was saying it under pressure," she said.

Shivani said, "During the phone conversation, when I asked him if he was getting enough food, he didn't answer and started crying. When I asked him if he had winter clothes, he avoided responding. When I asked him some other questions, he replied that he would explain what happened to him once he got home".