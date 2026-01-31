Sister Of Merchant Navy Engineer Detained In Iran, Appeals PM For Help
The sister of engineer Ketan Mehta said she had talked to him two days back and he sounded stressed and under pressure.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The sister of Ketan Mehta, a Merchant Navy second engineer from Ghaziabad, who was detained by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) after the oil tanker MT Valiant Roar was seized on December 8, 2025, near Bandar Abbas Port, has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure his release and return to India.
Ketan's sister Shivani Mehta said, "We are completely clueless and have no information on the crime for which he was detained. We have been communicating with the Ministry of External Affairs and have sent numerous emails, but are yet to receive a response".
Shivani said she spoke to Ketan on the phone two days back. Shivani said Ketan sounded like he was under a lot of stress and wanted to say something but could not. "We felt as if someone was present and listening to what he was saying. My brother told us on the phone that he was fine, but it seemed that he was saying it under pressure," she said.
Shivani said, "During the phone conversation, when I asked him if he was getting enough food, he didn't answer and started crying. When I asked him if he had winter clothes, he avoided responding. When I asked him some other questions, he replied that he would explain what happened to him once he got home".
Shivani said she has sent an email to the Prime Minister for an appointment, but hasn't received a reply. "We feel if the Prime Minister intervenes in the matter, my brother can return home soon. Not only my brother, but many others are stranded in Iran," she said.
Shivani said she and the others whose near and dear ones are detained or stuck in Iran will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on February 11.
Ketan had called his family on December 31, 2025 and informed them that he was about to get promoted. He had said he would come home on leave after a few weeks. Ketan's family was overjoyed and as he was supposed to get married, started preparations for it. However, on January 6, the family learnt that Ketan had been detained in Iran and was imprisoned.
Ketan had left Delhi on duty on June 29, 2025. He is currently posted as a second engineer in the Merchant Navy. His family consists of his parents and two elder sisters, both married. His parents live in DLF Colony in Sahibabad. According to family members, Ketan is employed with Dubai-based vessel MT Valiant Roar.
