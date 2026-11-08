ETV Bharat / state

Sister-In-Law, Nephew Arrested For Beating Man To Death Over Family Dispute In West Bengal

The police have arrested the woman and her son for the crime ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: A family dispute over the proceeds from the sale of a shop resulted in the murder of a youth in Bangaberia area in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Sunday.

According to police, a 37-year-old man named Nityananda Adhikari was allegedly beaten to death by his own sister-in-law and nephew following the dispute. The police have arrested the accused, Dipali Adhikari, and her son, Babusona Adhikari. The two were sent to five days' police custody.

Prosenjit Das, the SDPO of Mandirbazar, said the two were arrested on several charges, including murder and other non-bailable offences. According to local sources, the quarrel stemmed from the sale of a shop, which had led to persistent arguments and disputes between Nityananda and Dipali’s family for a long time. It is alleged that on Friday, this feud flared up again. Babusona and his mother, Dipali Adhikari, suddenly attacked Nityananda with sticks, beating him indiscriminately. Eyewitnesses said that at one point during the assault, Nityananda collapsed into a body of water, yet the attackers reportedly did not spare him. Nityananda’s elder brother, Gouranga Adhikari, rushed to the scene upon hearing about the assault.