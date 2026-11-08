Sister-In-Law, Nephew Arrested For Beating Man To Death Over Family Dispute In West Bengal
Eyewitnesses said that at one point during the assault, Nityananda collapsed into a body of water, yet the attackers reportedly did not spare him.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Kolkata: A family dispute over the proceeds from the sale of a shop resulted in the murder of a youth in Bangaberia area in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Sunday.
According to police, a 37-year-old man named Nityananda Adhikari was allegedly beaten to death by his own sister-in-law and nephew following the dispute. The police have arrested the accused, Dipali Adhikari, and her son, Babusona Adhikari. The two were sent to five days' police custody.
Prosenjit Das, the SDPO of Mandirbazar, said the two were arrested on several charges, including murder and other non-bailable offences.
According to local sources, the quarrel stemmed from the sale of a shop, which had led to persistent arguments and disputes between Nityananda and Dipali’s family for a long time. It is alleged that on Friday, this feud flared up again. Babusona and his mother, Dipali Adhikari, suddenly attacked Nityananda with sticks, beating him indiscriminately.
Eyewitnesses said that at one point during the assault, Nityananda collapsed into a body of water, yet the attackers reportedly did not spare him. Nityananda’s elder brother, Gouranga Adhikari, rushed to the scene upon hearing about the assault.
He was also allegedly attacked while trying to intervene to save his brother. Gouranga’s wife, Mousumi Adhikari, stated, "Even after the beating, they threatened to kill him, saying, 'If you report this to the police, we will come back and murder you!'"
Meanwhile, Nityananda, who had sustained severe injuries, began to lose consciousness. Neighbours eventually rescued him and took him to the Naiyarat Primary Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted—first to Diamond Harbour Hospital and subsequently to PG Hospital in Kolkata—but he could not be saved. Nityananda passed away on Saturday.
Following the incident, several images and videos of the assault surfaced. The chilling visuals, which spread across social media, caused a major stir in the area, leaving local residents outraged. Investigators are currently looking into whether others were also involved.
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