ETV Bharat / state

Sister Carries Bier As Drug Death Victim Daljit Singh Cremated at His Native Village In Mansa

Daljit Singh. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: Daljit Singh, 35, who died due to a drug overdose, was cremated at his native village of Bhamme Kalan in Mansa, Punjab, on Thursday following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order permitting his last rites there.

His sister Amarjeet Kaur carried the bier as family members and villagers gathered at the cremation ground to pay their last respects. Daljit’s body was brought to Bhamme Kalan from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after a fresh post-mortem examination was conducted there on the High Court’s directions. An earlier post-mortem had been conducted at AIIMS Bathinda.

Daljit died on October 27, and his body was found in a field near Ramanandi village. While his family alleged that he died of a drug overdose, police registered a murder case. The last rites were performed after eight days. Amarjeet Kaur said that drugs are being sold openly in the villages and the situation in the surrounding area is vulnerable. According to her, drugs are being sold at the villages that police have no mechanism to tackle over the illegal trade.