Sister Carries Bier As Drug Death Victim Daljit Singh Cremated at His Native Village In Mansa
While Daljit's family said that he died of a drug overdose, police registered a murder case.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Chandigarh: Daljit Singh, 35, who died due to a drug overdose, was cremated at his native village of Bhamme Kalan in Mansa, Punjab, on Thursday following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order permitting his last rites there.
His sister Amarjeet Kaur carried the bier as family members and villagers gathered at the cremation ground to pay their last respects. Daljit’s body was brought to Bhamme Kalan from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after a fresh post-mortem examination was conducted there on the High Court’s directions. An earlier post-mortem had been conducted at AIIMS Bathinda.
Daljit died on October 27, and his body was found in a field near Ramanandi village. While his family alleged that he died of a drug overdose, police registered a murder case.
The last rites were performed after eight days. Amarjeet Kaur said that drugs are being sold openly in the villages and the situation in the surrounding area is vulnerable. According to her, drugs are being sold at the villages that police have no mechanism to tackle over the illegal trade.
Daljit’s death triggered criticism from Opposition leaders over the Punjab Police’s handling of the case and the state’s drug menace. His family members and others had earlier staged a protest, demanding that his body be taken to Mansa, where the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and others are protesting, seeking justice for him.
When protesters blocked a road, police used mild force to disperse them, claiming that some miscreants had joined the gathering and were attempting to disturb law and order.
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