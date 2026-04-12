SI's Wife Shoots Self With Husband's Service Revolver In Bihar's Munger
While police said the exact cause of death can be ascertained after postmortem report is received, the deceased's parents claimed she was murdered.
By PTI
Published : April 12, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Munger: A sub-inspector's wife allegedly shot herself dead with her husband's service revolver in Bihar's Munger on Sunday evening.
The incident occurred at the couple's rented house at Safia Sarai police outpost, where the sub-inspector is posted. Munger SP Syed Imran Masood said, "We received information that the wife of a sub-inspector stationed at Safia Sarai had allegedly shot herself using his service pistol at their rented house. She died during treatment at a nearby hospital."
An FSL team visited the spot, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.
"During preliminary interrogation, the SI mentioned that he and his wife had occasional domestic disputes, which could be a probable reason behind the incident," Masood said. However, the exact cause of death can only be ascertained after a proper inquest and receipt of the post-mortem results, he added.
Meanwhile, the deceased's mother claimed that she talked to her daughter shortly before the incident over the phone when "she sounded happy” and was having tea with her husband. She alleged that her daughter was murdered.
The deceased's father also alleged she was murdered. He said his daughter was the youngest of her siblings and was married to the sub-inspector with great pomp on February 7, 2025.
"My daughter was murdered at home. We had married her just a year ago. The reason for the murder may or may not be an illicit relationship between my son-in-law and a female police officer . He is currently posted at the Bariyarpur police station and used to harass our daughter regularly over it," he alleged.
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