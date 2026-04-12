ETV Bharat / state

SI's Wife Shoots Self With Husband's Service Revolver In Bihar's Munger

Munger: A sub-inspector's wife allegedly shot herself dead with her husband's service revolver in Bihar's Munger on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at the couple's rented house at Safia Sarai police outpost, where the sub-inspector is posted. Munger SP Syed Imran Masood said, "We received information that the wife of a sub-inspector stationed at Safia Sarai had allegedly shot herself using his service pistol at their rented house. She died during treatment at a nearby hospital."

An FSL team visited the spot, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

"During preliminary interrogation, the SI mentioned that he and his wife had occasional domestic disputes, which could be a probable reason behind the incident," Masood said. However, the exact cause of death can only be ascertained after a proper inquest and receipt of the post-mortem results, he added.