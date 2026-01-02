Warden Of Jail In Haryana's Sirsa Dies By Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Two Officers In Suicide Note
Sukhdev Singh's son Jaspal said his father called him before taking the extreme step and told him that he was harassed by the two officers.
Sirsa: Sukhdev Singh, the warden of Sirsa District Jail in Haryana, allegedly died by suicide on Friday.
Police said, Singh left behind two suicide notes in which he leveled serious allegations against two officers, including a DSP. The jail warden alleged that he was tortured by the officers.
Singh's family has demanded strict action against two officers, including the DSP. The family alleged that Sirsa police have not yet taken any action against the officers named by Singh in his suicide note. The family members of Singh said they will not accept the body until action is taken against the officers.
Singh's family stated that he had called his son before taking the extreme step. As per the family, Singh in the phone call to his son, Jaspal said, "Fed up with the harassment from both officers, I am consuming poison. I have left behind a suicide note addressed to the Director General of Prisons and the Jail Superintendent in my bag. Take care of yourself and your mother." The warden's family has filed a complaint against both officers at the HUDA police station.
Jaspal said, "I received a call from my father at 5 pm on Thursday. He had swallowed a poisonous substance. He blamed the DSP and another officer for his death. I reached the spot with my family within an hour. We first took my father to the Civil Hospital. Due to his critical condition, we took him to a private hospital where he died during treatment."
Jaspal alleged his father was subjected to casteist abuse. "Both the officers were harassing him a lot. My father was a heart patient," he said.
Sirsa Jail Superintendent Jaswant Singh said the reason for Singh taking the extreme step will be known after an investigation. "The DSP named by Singh in the suicide note is off duty. I tried contacting him, but his mobile phone was switched off," he said.
Sirsa Superintendent of Police Deepak Saharan said, "A case will be filed against the officers named in the jail warden's suicide note and action will be taken after a probe."
