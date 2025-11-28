ETV Bharat / state

Youth Kills Mother, Her Lover; Surrenders At Police Station In Haryana's Sirsa

Sirsa: Personnel of Sirsa Sadar police station were taken by surprise as a youth arrived on the premises in a pick-up van with the bodies of his mother and her alleged lover on Friday morning.

The youth, a resident of Sikandarpur Thehad village in the district, told the police that he had killed his mother and her lover with the help of his wife before surrendering at the police station.

According to police, the deceased, Angoori Devi (50), had allegedly been having an affair with her neighbor, Lekhchand (50), for a long time. According to family members, the accused tried to convince his mother several times to end the relationship. But when things didn't work out, he strangled Lekhchand to death with Angoori's scarf at around 2 am on Thursday. He then killed Angoori in the same manner.