Youth Kills Mother, Her Lover; Surrenders At Police Station In Haryana's Sirsa
The accused took the bodies to Sirsa Sadar police station in a pick-up van and confessed to have committed the crime with his wife's help.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST
Sirsa: Personnel of Sirsa Sadar police station were taken by surprise as a youth arrived on the premises in a pick-up van with the bodies of his mother and her alleged lover on Friday morning.
The youth, a resident of Sikandarpur Thehad village in the district, told the police that he had killed his mother and her lover with the help of his wife before surrendering at the police station.
According to police, the deceased, Angoori Devi (50), had allegedly been having an affair with her neighbor, Lekhchand (50), for a long time. According to family members, the accused tried to convince his mother several times to end the relationship. But when things didn't work out, he strangled Lekhchand to death with Angoori's scarf at around 2 am on Thursday. He then killed Angoori in the same manner.
After committing the murders, the accused placed both bodies in a pick-up van and went to the Sirsa Sadar police station. At the police station, he confessed to his crime. The bodies were seized and sent to Sirsa Civil Hospital for postmortem, said police.
DSP Rajesh Kumar stated the accused has confessed to killing his mother and her alleged lover in connivance with his wife. "This morning, a young man arrived at the police station with two bodies in a pickup. He stated that he strangled both of them to death because of his mother's illicit relationship with his neighbor, Lekhchand. Investigation is on and further action will be taken after the postmortem report received", he said.
While the accused, whose identity has not yet been revealed surrendered, police are investigating his wife's involvement in the murders, said police.
