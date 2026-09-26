ETV Bharat / state

SIR's Sole Intention Was To Help BJP Capture Power In Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the sole intention of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the recent assembly elections was to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could capture power in West Bengal.

Referring to a recent investigative report highlighting the reported differences within the top brass of the ECI, she said that she had been claiming since the beginning of the exercise that the roles played by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Commission's Information Technology Chief, Seema Khanna, were doubtful.

"Our movement will continue as long as Vanish Kumar remains in office. You have no right to loot the people's votes. He is making everyone's names vanish. It won't suffice to target just Vanish Kumar. Seema Khanna is behind him.

Addressing a public meeting at Hooghly's Sreerampore, she said opposition parties were uniting at the national level to demand the CEC's removal.

Throughout her speech, she repeatedly emphasised the importance of "keeping records". She asserted that every instance of irregularity — whether in the electoral process or the administration — is being documented. "Just as we have exposed 'Vanish Kumar,' we are keeping records of everyone else acting in this manner," she said.