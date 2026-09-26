SIR's Sole Intention Was To Help BJP Capture Power In Bengal: Mamata
At a rally in Serampore, she asserted that every instance of irregularity — whether in the electoral process or the administration — is being documented.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the sole intention of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the recent assembly elections was to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could capture power in West Bengal.
Referring to a recent investigative report highlighting the reported differences within the top brass of the ECI, she said that she had been claiming since the beginning of the exercise that the roles played by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the Commission's Information Technology Chief, Seema Khanna, were doubtful.
"Our movement will continue as long as Vanish Kumar remains in office. You have no right to loot the people's votes. He is making everyone's names vanish. It won't suffice to target just Vanish Kumar. Seema Khanna is behind him.
Addressing a public meeting at Hooghly's Sreerampore, she said opposition parties were uniting at the national level to demand the CEC's removal.
Throughout her speech, she repeatedly emphasised the importance of "keeping records". She asserted that every instance of irregularity — whether in the electoral process or the administration — is being documented. "Just as we have exposed 'Vanish Kumar,' we are keeping records of everyone else acting in this manner," she said.
Referring to her telephonic conversation with CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, she stressed that when the issue was common, she would not look at party lines. "We will have to fight this issue together," she said.
Referring to the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on September 30, she said the entire country was coming together on the issue. "We will fight unitedly. There is no need to see who is red, blue or yellow. We will all fight shoulder to shoulder to restore democracy. If the issue is of the people, there is no need to see which party joins the movement," she said.
Questioning the role of police during her rally, she said their job is to protect people. "The police are not my enemies. But what are they doing today? Last night, they found and arrested Trinamool supporters from their houses in Serampore to prevent anyone from coming to my meeting," she alleged.
She also questioned why the opposition's programmes were being obstructed despite court orders. "If you won through the people's mandate, why are you not allowing the opposition to hold their programmes?" she asked.
Citing the attack on party MLA Kunal Ghosh's car and the blockades on GT Road and at Uttarpara, she asked whether this is a positive sign for democracy and advised the police to shed their uniforms and take up the BJP flag.
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