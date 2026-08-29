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Sirmaur Sisters Clear UGC-NET, Make Their Family And Village Proud

Kajal and Manju Sharma have cleared UGC NET examination in Hindi and History respectively.

Two sisters, Kajal and Manju Sharma from the remote Shillai area of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district have cleared UGC NET examination in Hindi and History respectively. The two had earlier cleared State Eligibility Test, SET as well. NET, National Eligibility Test is organised twice a year and is considered one of the toughest exams for Phd aspirants.
Manju Sharma and Kajal Sharma (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Sirmaur: Two sisters, Kajal and Manju Sharma from the remote Shillai area of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district have cleared UGC NET examination in Hindi and History respectively. The two had earlier cleared State Eligibility Test, SET as well. NET, National Eligibility Test is organised twice a year and is considered one of the toughest exams for Phd aspirants.

While thousands of students clear the examination every attempt, why the duo’s achievement has become the talk of the town is because the two are the daughters of daily wage labourer.

Ramesh Sharma, the father of Kajal and Manju said that the financial circumstances were modest but the girls never compromised on the studies. "Both of them gave priority to their education and worked day and night to achieve their goals. Today, my daughters have brought honour not only to me but to the entire family," he said.

The sisters have credited their success to their father and family, as well as their own consistent efforts, dedication and discipline. They believe that a person can achieve their goals even with limited resources if they stay focused and continue working honestly towards them.

Both sisters are pursuing their studies at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). Alongside their regular studies, they continued preparing for competitive examinations and eventually cleared the UGC-NET.

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TAGGED:

HIMACHAL UGC NET RESULT
UGC NET SUCCESS STORY
DAILY WAGERS DAUGHTERS
TWO SISTERS CLEAR NET
HIMACHAL PRADESH NEWS

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