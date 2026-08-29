ETV Bharat / state

Sirmaur Sisters Clear UGC-NET, Make Their Family And Village Proud

Sirmaur: Two sisters, Kajal and Manju Sharma from the remote Shillai area of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district have cleared UGC NET examination in Hindi and History respectively. The two had earlier cleared State Eligibility Test, SET as well. NET, National Eligibility Test is organised twice a year and is considered one of the toughest exams for Phd aspirants.

While thousands of students clear the examination every attempt, why the duo’s achievement has become the talk of the town is because the two are the daughters of daily wage labourer.

Ramesh Sharma, the father of Kajal and Manju said that the financial circumstances were modest but the girls never compromised on the studies. "Both of them gave priority to their education and worked day and night to achieve their goals. Today, my daughters have brought honour not only to me but to the entire family," he said.