ETV Bharat / state

'Love And Poison': Police Arrest Man For Killing Lover, Trying To Burn Her Body In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

Sirmaur: A day after the partially burnt body of a woman was recovered from a forest near Dhaula Kuan in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, police arrested her lover for killing her.

The body of the woman was found in a forest area under Paonta Sahib police sub-division, triggering panic across the region. Police suspect an attempt was made to burn the body to conceal the victim’s identity and destroy evidence. The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Barad in Ambala district of Haryana. She had been in a relationship with the accused Sandeep Kumar, who is already married, for the last five to six years.

Haryana Police said Amandeep's mother had been battling cancer and she had gone out to collect her medical reports on Tuesday but never returned home. When she did not return home by evening, her family began searching for her, but in vain. The family then filed a missing person's report with Barad police.

Police immediately sprung into action and began investigation during which it came to fore that Amandeep, had gone to the Sandeep's place, a rented accommodation in Ambala. The CCTV footage outside Sandeep's house showed him placing a large bag on a cart with the help of another man. Police then began searching for Sandeep and traced the location of his Maruti Suzuki Swift car. After gathering evidence from a toll booth, police arrested Sandeep.

During interrogation, Sandeep confessed to poisoning Amandeep's cold drink in his rented room and killing her. He then stuffed Amandeep's body in a large bag and called a street vendor and placed the body in a cart with his assistance. He chose the Koler forest in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, to dispose of the body. Upon reaching the forest, he set the body on fire to prevent its identification.