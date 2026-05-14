'Love And Poison': Police Arrest Man For Killing Lover, Trying To Burn Her Body In Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur
The deceased had an affair with the suspect and intended to marry him. But since the accused was already married, he decided to eliminate her.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Sirmaur: A day after the partially burnt body of a woman was recovered from a forest near Dhaula Kuan in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, police arrested her lover for killing her.
The body of the woman was found in a forest area under Paonta Sahib police sub-division, triggering panic across the region. Police suspect an attempt was made to burn the body to conceal the victim’s identity and destroy evidence. The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Amandeep Kaur, a resident of Barad in Ambala district of Haryana. She had been in a relationship with the accused Sandeep Kumar, who is already married, for the last five to six years.
Haryana Police said Amandeep's mother had been battling cancer and she had gone out to collect her medical reports on Tuesday but never returned home. When she did not return home by evening, her family began searching for her, but in vain. The family then filed a missing person's report with Barad police.
Police immediately sprung into action and began investigation during which it came to fore that Amandeep, had gone to the Sandeep's place, a rented accommodation in Ambala. The CCTV footage outside Sandeep's house showed him placing a large bag on a cart with the help of another man. Police then began searching for Sandeep and traced the location of his Maruti Suzuki Swift car. After gathering evidence from a toll booth, police arrested Sandeep.
During interrogation, Sandeep confessed to poisoning Amandeep's cold drink in his rented room and killing her. He then stuffed Amandeep's body in a large bag and called a street vendor and placed the body in a cart with his assistance. He chose the Koler forest in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, to dispose of the body. Upon reaching the forest, he set the body on fire to prevent its identification.
On Wednesday, Sirmaur police found the body, but the deceased could not be identified. While local police were investigating the case, Haryana Police informed Sirmaur police of the incident and arrested Sandeep.
According to Haryana Police DSP Suresh Kumar, the accused had "killed Amandeep by poisoning her cold drink." The accused has been arrested and taken on remand. Police have also detained the street vendor and are questioning him. CCTV footage shows the street vendor placing the body in the cart along with Sandeep. The extent of his role in this case will be investigated, said Kumar.
According to reports, the deceased and Sandeep were in a love affair for a long time. Amandeep had been pressuring Sandeep to marry her, but the latter was already married and had been looking to end the relationship. Ultimately, he hatched this plot to eliminate Amandeep.
It is reported that after her father's death last year, Amandeep had shouldered the responsibility of her family by taking tuition classes. Amandeep had sold her jewellery to pay for her mother's cancer treatment and her younger sister's diabetes medication. Sandeep worked with a solar panels and batteries firm.
Sirmaur Superintendent of Police NS Negi said that the postmortem of Amandeep's body was conducted at Nahan Medical College on Thursday. Since the case pertains to Haryana, the postmortem report will be sent to the relevant police for further action, he said.
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