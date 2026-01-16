ETV Bharat / state

Sirmaur Fire: How Maghi Festival Turned Tragic For Himachal Pradesh Family?

Sirmaur: Little did the three kids, who had arrived at their grandmother's house to celebrate the Maghi festival in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Wednesday, know that this would be their last vacation. The house was brimming with joy as all family members had gathered at the courtyard for the festival and nobody could have imagined that the place would be reduced to ashes a few hours later.

It was around 3 am on Thursday and Talangana village in Ghanduri Gram Panchayat of Nohradhar tehsil in Sirmaur was fast asleep when flames suddenly engulfed Indra Devi's house and six family members, including the three children, were charred to death. House owner Indra Devi made a narrow escape while her son-in-law is undergoing treatment.

"Four houses were completely gutted by the fire. Six persons died and one, seriously injured, is undergoing treatment. The district administration has provided immediate relief of Rs 25,000 per person to the families of the deceased," said Priyanka Verma, DC Sirmaur.

The deceased have been identified as Indra Devi's daughters, Tripta Devi (44) and Kavita (36), her son-in-law Naresh Kumar (50), and three children, Kritika (13), Sarika (9), and Kartik (3). For Lokendra, who is undergoing treatment, life has come to a standstill, losing his three kids and wife in the blaze.

Eyewitness and a local, Joginder said, "I woke up on hearing the commotion and rushed to the scene. I along with others tried to douse the flames with buckets of water and when the fire could not be extinguished, we approached from another side. After this, we removed the iron bars from a window and dragged Lokendra out. By the time we tried to rescue someone else, the fire had become extremely fierce".