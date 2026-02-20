ETV Bharat / state

Sirmaur DC Summons Naib Tehsildar Over Mass Leave, Rajasthan Trip Row

Sirmaur: The Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh summoned the Naib Tehsildar of Majra sub-tehsil on Friday after several revenue officials allegedly went on a Rajasthan trip while on leave. Show-cause notices have already been issued to the staff involved in this matter.

The matter relates to the Majra sub-tehsil under the Paonta Sahib subdivision, where several officials and employees were reportedly on leave at the same time, leaving the office largely non-functional. Villagers who had come from distant areas for official work had to return without getting their work done.

Following this, locals sent screenshots of the photos and videos of the alleged Rajasthan trip that surfaced on social media to the administration. Paonta Sahib Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gunjit Singh Cheema then had taken cognisance of the issue and issued show-cause notices to the Naib Tehsildar, Indra Kumar, and eight employees, instructing them to return to duty immediately. The concerned employees have been given one week to respond.

"Absence of officers and staff from a government office is a serious matter, and action would be taken as per the rules after receiving their replies. Negligence at any level would not be tolerated," SDM Cheema said. According to officials, the Naib Tehsildar had taken medical leave citing higher sugar levels, while eight staff members were on casual leave. Those reportedly on leave included three patwaris, one kanungo and three clerks, including two women.