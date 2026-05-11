Siraj ul Uloom Students To Be Adjusted In Other Schools, Says Jammu Kashmir Govt
Minister Sakina Itoo said the Education department has been asked to adjust the students in other schools wherever it is possible, reports Mir Farhat Maqbool.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government said it has asked the Education department to adjust the students of Siraj ul Uloom in other schools. The development comes weeks after the administration shut down the school-cum-college under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said although the elected government has no role in shutting down the educational institute, yet it has asked the officers to adjust its students wherever it is possible. “Siraj-ul-Aloom was closed by the Home Department, the elected government has no role in it, it didn't issue any order (for its closure). As far as students are concerned, I have directed the (Education) department to adjust them wherever it is possible,” Itoo told reporters in Shopian on Monday.
The Home Department is under the authority of the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019.
Located in Hillow village of Shopian district, Siraj ul Uloom, where more than 800 students were enrolled from Class 1 to 12 and graduation, was closed by the Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) over allegations of its links with banned religious organisation Jamaat-I-Islami. However, the Chairman of Siraj ul Uloom Muhammad Shafi Lone denied the allegations of any links with JeI.
Last week, the students and parents of the school held a protest in Shopian outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office demanding its reopening. Parents who met the students told mediapersons that the DC assured them that their children will be accommodated in other schools.
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