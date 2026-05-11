ETV Bharat / state

Siraj ul Uloom Students To Be Adjusted In Other Schools, Says Jammu Kashmir Govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government said it has asked the Education department to adjust the students of Siraj ul Uloom in other schools. The development comes weeks after the administration shut down the school-cum-college under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said although the elected government has no role in shutting down the educational institute, yet it has asked the officers to adjust its students wherever it is possible. “Siraj-ul-Aloom was closed by the Home Department, the elected government has no role in it, it didn't issue any order (for its closure). As far as students are concerned, I have directed the (Education) department to adjust them wherever it is possible,” Itoo told reporters in Shopian on Monday.

The Home Department is under the authority of the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019.