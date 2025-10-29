ETV Bharat / state

SIR Will Weed Out Fake Voters, Identify Infiltrators, Oppn Shouldn't Have Problem With It: Kangana

Shimla: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said the opposition parties should not have any problem with the special intensive revision of electoral rolls as the exercise would weed out fake voters, and identify infiltrators and those "selling" voter cards.

Interacting with reporters after chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, the actor-politician said the electoral roll clean-up exercise would bring more transparency to the system.

"It will identify fake voters, infiltrators, and all those selling voter cards," the MP from Mandi said. She claimed that such exercise was conducted "12 to 13 times" during the Congress' rule, and it should not be perturbed because this time it is being held during the BJP's rule.

The Election Commission on Monday announced that it will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories between November and February.

The states and Union Territories are: the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.