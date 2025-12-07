ETV Bharat / state

SIR: Voters In Bengal's Malda Worried As BLO Fails To Turn Up For Form Collection

Malda: The time for submitting the enumeration form for the Special Intensive Revision is almost up, but the Booth Level officer (BLO) is nowhere to be seen. Voters of Booth Number 183 in Gangabagh area of Ward Number 11 of Englishbazar Municipality in West Bengal's Malda, who are filling up the enumeration forms, are clueless about the BLO's arrival to collect them.

As the Election Commission has already extended the time for submitting the forms, it may not extend this time. Everyone is worried about losing their names from the draft electoral rolls if their forms are not collected and uploaded on time.

Surjit Karmakar, a voter, said, "The BLO handed over the form about a month ago. But he still hasn't come to collect it. When we call him on the number given in the form, it says unavailable. We are worried about the submission before the last date. Many people in the area are submitting their forms at the party office. However, we are not willing to take that risk. We will submit the form to the BLO."

According to sources, one Debashis Das was appointed as BLO for Booth No. 183. After initial work, he suddenly went missing, leaving residents of that booth in the horns of a dilemma as his mobile phone was also switched off.