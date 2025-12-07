SIR: Voters In Bengal's Malda Worried As BLO Fails To Turn Up For Form Collection
The appointment of a new BLO has failed to quell their fear of missing out from the electoral rolls, as many forms are still uncollected.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST
Malda: The time for submitting the enumeration form for the Special Intensive Revision is almost up, but the Booth Level officer (BLO) is nowhere to be seen. Voters of Booth Number 183 in Gangabagh area of Ward Number 11 of Englishbazar Municipality in West Bengal's Malda, who are filling up the enumeration forms, are clueless about the BLO's arrival to collect them.
As the Election Commission has already extended the time for submitting the forms, it may not extend this time. Everyone is worried about losing their names from the draft electoral rolls if their forms are not collected and uploaded on time.
Surjit Karmakar, a voter, said, "The BLO handed over the form about a month ago. But he still hasn't come to collect it. When we call him on the number given in the form, it says unavailable. We are worried about the submission before the last date. Many people in the area are submitting their forms at the party office. However, we are not willing to take that risk. We will submit the form to the BLO."
According to sources, one Debashis Das was appointed as BLO for Booth No. 183. After initial work, he suddenly went missing, leaving residents of that booth in the horns of a dilemma as his mobile phone was also switched off.
Finally, the appointment of a new BLO through administrative intervention has brought an air of relief. But even then, questions like how the new BLO will fully examine so many forms in such a short time and upload them on the commission's portal remain. No one has the answer, although the administration has claimed that the entire work will be completed within the specified time.
Another resident, Aarti Mandal, said, "We couldn't submit our enumeration forms yet. We are worried about whether our names will be in the voters' list if we don't submit them on time."
Local councillor Sanjay Dey said, "Debashis Das, the BLO for Booth Number 183, has some physical problems. He fell ill a few days after distributing the form. Since then, he has not come to the area. His phone is also saying switched off. We informed the matter to sub-divisional officer about the matter. He has appointed a new BLO in our area."
Maldas Sadar SDO Suman Majumder said, "A new BLO has been appointed for that booth due to the physical illness of the previous BLO. The work on that booth is also almost complete and the remaining will be completed within the specified time."
