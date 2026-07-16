SIR Puts Many Retired Singareni Coal Workers In Telangana At Risk Of Losing Voting Rights Over Alias Names
Many workers face difficulties in voter verification due to discrepancies between names used in employment records and identity documents
Published : July 16, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has created anxiety among thousands of retired Singareni workers and their families from coal mines across the Godavari Valley in Telangana. Many of these employees had worked for decades under assumed or fictitious names and later returned to their villages using their original identities.
According to estimates, nearly 10,000 retired Singareni employees and their 25,000 family members could face difficulties in voter verification due to discrepancies between names used in employment records and those appearing in present-day identity documents.
Affected employees recall how the practice of alias names was widespread in Singareni coal mines during the 1970s and 1980s, when many workers joined under the names of former employees. Since many did not possess the required qualifications, they were employed under the names of former workers who already had employment cards but had left their jobs for various reasons.
At a time when mining was considered dangerous and mine accidents were common, many vacancies even reportedly remained difficult to fill.
Once recruited, employees continued to work throughout their career under those names which subsequently appeared in service and pension records.
Many retired workers now reside in their home villages using their original names in land, revenue and other official records.
During the SIR process, however, they are reportedly being asked to establish continuity with names that appeared in earlier electoral rolls, particularly the 2002 voter's list.
For many elderly retirees, locating old electoral records have become a major challenge. While some families have managed to retrieve records online with the help of educated relatives, many others remain unaware of the process or lack access to digital resources.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are also facing difficulties in tracing voters who have shifted residences or whose present identities differ from historical records.
Families Fear Deletion From Electoral Rolls
Several families fear that mismatches in names could affect not only retired workers but also their spouses and children whose records are linked to parental details.
In one such case, a retired worker who had joined service under an assumed name later used his original identity in his home village. His children now use different surnames and fear complications during voter verification.
In another case, a retired employee who worked under an alias throughout his service life now owns agricultural land and maintains all official documents under his real name, creating uncertainty during the electoral verification process.
Singareni employed more than 1.05 lakh workers in 2001, but the workforce has since declined to nearly 40,000 with almost 65,000 employees retiring over the past two decades.
Worker representatives estimate that a substantial number (at least 80%) of retirees belong to older generations with limited literacy and documentation.
There have been demands for state government to adopt a practical approach by allowing additional supporting documents and local verification mechanisms to establish identity continuity and prevent the wrongful deletion of eligible voters from electoral rolls.
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