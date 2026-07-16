ETV Bharat / state

SIR Puts Many Retired Singareni Coal Workers In Telangana At Risk Of Losing Voting Rights Over Alias Names

Hyderabad: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has created anxiety among thousands of retired Singareni workers and their families from coal mines across the Godavari Valley in Telangana. Many of these employees had worked for decades under assumed or fictitious names and later returned to their villages using their original identities.

According to estimates, nearly 10,000 retired Singareni employees and their 25,000 family members could face difficulties in voter verification due to discrepancies between names used in employment records and those appearing in present-day identity documents.

Affected employees recall how the practice of alias names was widespread in Singareni coal mines during the 1970s and 1980s, when many workers joined under the names of former employees. Since many did not possess the required qualifications, they were employed under the names of former workers who already had employment cards but had left their jobs for various reasons.

At a time when mining was considered dangerous and mine accidents were common, many vacancies even reportedly remained difficult to fill.

Once recruited, employees continued to work throughout their career under those names which subsequently appeared in service and pension records.

Many retired workers now reside in their home villages using their original names in land, revenue and other official records.

During the SIR process, however, they are reportedly being asked to establish continuity with names that appeared in earlier electoral rolls, particularly the 2002 voter's list.

For many elderly retirees, locating old electoral records have become a major challenge. While some families have managed to retrieve records online with the help of educated relatives, many others remain unaware of the process or lack access to digital resources.