ETV Bharat / state

SIR Uncovers Alleged Illegal Voter Registration In Uttar Pradesh

Hapur: A shocking case has surfaced during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, where a Bangladeshi woman allegedly obtained Indian identity documents and a voter ID card after marrying a local resident.

According to Garhmukteshwar police station in-charge Devendra Singh Bisht, the incident took place in Dautai village. The woman, identified as Mahmuda Begum, reportedly changed her name to 'Rani' after arriving in the village.

Police said Mohammad Masroof, a resident of Dautai, met Mahmuda while working in Saudi Arabia. When he returned to India, she accompanied him. The two got married on February 11, 2021, at Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi, after which Masroof brought her to his native village.

In 2024, Mahmuda allegedly secured a voter ID card under the name 'Rani' using a letter purportedly issued on the village head’s letterhead. Under Indian law, only Indian citizens are eligible to obtain a voter ID card. The issuance of the document has raised serious questions about lapses in verification by local authorities.