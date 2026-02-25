SIR Uncovers Alleged Illegal Voter Registration In Uttar Pradesh
A Bangladeshi woman reportedly married a local man and obtained a voter ID under a different name.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Hapur: A shocking case has surfaced during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, where a Bangladeshi woman allegedly obtained Indian identity documents and a voter ID card after marrying a local resident.
According to Garhmukteshwar police station in-charge Devendra Singh Bisht, the incident took place in Dautai village. The woman, identified as Mahmuda Begum, reportedly changed her name to 'Rani' after arriving in the village.
Police said Mohammad Masroof, a resident of Dautai, met Mahmuda while working in Saudi Arabia. When he returned to India, she accompanied him. The two got married on February 11, 2021, at Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi, after which Masroof brought her to his native village.
In 2024, Mahmuda allegedly secured a voter ID card under the name 'Rani' using a letter purportedly issued on the village head’s letterhead. Under Indian law, only Indian citizens are eligible to obtain a voter ID card. The issuance of the document has raised serious questions about lapses in verification by local authorities.
The village head has claimed that the letterhead used to obtain the documents is fake and has distanced himself from the matter.
Amid allegations, including unverified suspicions circulating on social media about possible espionage links, Mahmuda and Masroof are currently absconding. Villagers and family members say they have no information about their whereabouts.
Masroof’s mother stated that there had been a heated argument within the family over the marriage four years ago and said she is unaware of the couple’s current location.
Following the emergence of the documents, police and other agencies have launched a search operation. The Garh Kotwali in-charge said a thorough investigation is underway and a case will be registered soon, with strict action to follow based on the findings.