ETV Bharat / state

SIR In Delhi To Begin On June 30, Final Electoral Roll On Oct 7

New Delhi: Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, Ashok Kumar, on Wednesday announced the beginning of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list starting June 30 in the national capital. This process will include door-to-door visits by booth-level officers, and it will be conducted in a "transparent manner," he assured.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kumar said that Door-to-door visits by BLOs will start from June 30 and conclude on July 29, after which the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5. The final electoral roll after the SIR will be released on October 7.

Training of booth-level officers (BLOs) will be conducted from June 20 to June 29, and printing of enumeration forms and other papers will be underway as an in-house activity for the SIR, Kumar said.

There are checks and balances at every step of the verification process, and political parties will be involved through booth-level agents (BLAs). All the information will be shared through the website of the CEO's office, he said.

CEO stated that the primary objective of this process is to compile data on voters for the year 2025 and to map (cross-reference) it against the data from the year 2002. If a voter's form is not returned, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) will conduct inquiries with neighbours to ascertain the specific reason, identifying one of five potential categories: Absent, Shifted, Deceased, Duplicate entry, or Foreign National. Based on this determination, the name will be removed from the electoral roll.

Awareness activities will be carried out, and special camps will be set up to help voters submit their enumeration forms, Kumar said.

The voters will be provided two copies of the enumeration forms, one of which will be filled out and returned to the BLOs. The voters will also have the facility to submit completed enumeration forms online. The exercise will cover all voters aged 18 years and above by the qualifying date of October 1.

As per the established procedure, every existing elector whose name exists in the electoral roll will be provided an enumeration form (in duplicate) to be filled by them and return one copy to the BLOs, Kumar said.

If, during the enumeration drive, a house is found locked or the residents are unable to meet with the BLO, instructions have been issued to leave the form inside that residence, the CEO informed.