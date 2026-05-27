SIR In Delhi To Begin On June 30, Final Electoral Roll On Oct 7
CEO Ashok Kumar announced that BLOs will begin door-to-door visits on June 30, with the draft electoral roll set to be published on August 5.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, Ashok Kumar, on Wednesday announced the beginning of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list starting June 30 in the national capital. This process will include door-to-door visits by booth-level officers, and it will be conducted in a "transparent manner," he assured.
While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kumar said that Door-to-door visits by BLOs will start from June 30 and conclude on July 29, after which the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5. The final electoral roll after the SIR will be released on October 7.
Training of booth-level officers (BLOs) will be conducted from June 20 to June 29, and printing of enumeration forms and other papers will be underway as an in-house activity for the SIR, Kumar said.
There are checks and balances at every step of the verification process, and political parties will be involved through booth-level agents (BLAs). All the information will be shared through the website of the CEO's office, he said.
CEO stated that the primary objective of this process is to compile data on voters for the year 2025 and to map (cross-reference) it against the data from the year 2002. If a voter's form is not returned, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) will conduct inquiries with neighbours to ascertain the specific reason, identifying one of five potential categories: Absent, Shifted, Deceased, Duplicate entry, or Foreign National. Based on this determination, the name will be removed from the electoral roll.
Awareness activities will be carried out, and special camps will be set up to help voters submit their enumeration forms, Kumar said.
The voters will be provided two copies of the enumeration forms, one of which will be filled out and returned to the BLOs. The voters will also have the facility to submit completed enumeration forms online. The exercise will cover all voters aged 18 years and above by the qualifying date of October 1.
As per the established procedure, every existing elector whose name exists in the electoral roll will be provided an enumeration form (in duplicate) to be filled by them and return one copy to the BLOs, Kumar said.
If, during the enumeration drive, a house is found locked or the residents are unable to meet with the BLO, instructions have been issued to leave the form inside that residence, the CEO informed.
Furthermore, BLOs have been directed to visit such households at least three times in an effort to collect the requisite information. Additionally, for the convenience of voters, a facility to fill out the forms online has also been made available this time around.
He pointed out that there are five categories that will be used to identify voters who will be removed from the list, calling it "ASDDF."
In which 'A' stands for Absent. Those who are not residing there should not have their names remain on the list. The objective is that no eligible voter should be left out, and no ineligible voter should remain included.
'S' stands for Shifted; these names should also be removed. For example, if someone was previously on Delhi’s electoral roll but has moved to another state, their name should no longer remain in Delhi’s voter list. 'D' stands for Deaths; names of deceased persons should be removed.
'F' stands for Foreign; foreign nationals should not have their names included in India’s electoral rolls. For the second 'D', duplicate entries will also not be allowed. So, these are the five categories of names that will be removed from the list."
Ashok Kumar stated that, to ensure voters do not face any inconvenience during the elections, the Election Commission has decided to rationalise the polling stations. Now, instead of a maximum of 1,500 voters per polling station, there will be only 1,200 voters. This will reduce overcrowding at polling booths and accelerate the pace of voting.
Meetings have also been held with political parties to ensure the success of this entire process. He mentioned that during this meeting, held on May 19, the CEO of Delhi discussed key points regarding relevant laws and procedures, and urged all parties to extend their full cooperation. "All political parties have assured their complete support for this process," he said.
According to data released by the CEO's office on Wednesday, 13,033 Booth Level Officers will be deployed across Delhi under this campaign to ensure the success of this democratic exercise in the national capital. Assisting these officers on the ground will be 29,758 Booth Level Agents appointed by various political parties.
Also Read: