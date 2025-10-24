ETV Bharat / state

SIR To Begin Next Week In Tamil Nadu: EC Informs Madras High Court

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed the Madras High Court that the special intensive revision (SIR) will begin next week in poll-bound states including Tamil Nadu.

Former AIADMK MLA Satyanarayana had filed a petition in the High Court, alleging that DMK members acting as polling station officials in Chennai's Thyagaraya Nagar constituency had removed the names of 13,000 AIADMK supporters from the voter list in order to garner votes in favour of the ruling party.

The petition states, “While there were 2,08,349 voters in the Thyagaraya Nagar constituency in 1998, after 30 years, the number increased by only 36,656 656 in 2021. There is a huge difference between the population and the number of voters in the electoral roll. Furthermore, the names of 13,000 AIADMK supporters in the constituency have been removed from the electoral roll. But the names of the deceased have not been removed".

It added, "No action has been taken despite several complaint petitions were sent to Election Commission officials in this regard. Therefore, to ensure that the upcoming elections are held fairly and honestly, the Election Commission should be ordered to re-check the electoral roll in Thyagaraya Nagar constituency before the 2026 Assembly elections, complete the inclusion and deletion of incorrect voters and publish the final electoral roll.”