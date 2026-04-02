SIR Tensions Escalate In Malda, Spread Across North Bengal Amid Tightened Security
Protests over voter list revision intensified in Malda, turning violent with clashes, injuries, and tear gas use, while police arrested 18 and deployed central forces.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Malda: Protests against the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process of electoral rolls intensified sharply across Malda district for the second day today, spreading from Sujapur and Mothabari to Old Malda and English Bazar. Demonstrators demanding inclusion of 'valid voters' in the electoral list clashed with the police, leaving a police vehicle driver seriously injured. Law enforcement resorted to lobbing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.
The unrest follows a dramatic escalation on Wednesday in Sujapur, where seven judicial officials engaged in SIR-related duties of scrutinising the 'under adjudication' names, were reportedly held hostage for nearly nine hours. Among them were three women. The incident drew a strong reaction from the Supreme Court, which has sought explanations from the Bengal Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Malda District Magistrate, and district Superintendent of Police. The court has also warned that the probe could be handed over to central agencies such as the NIA or CBI if necessary.
The police have so far arrested 18 individuals in connection with the violence and registered four separate cases. Among those arrested is ISF candidate Mohammad Shahjahan Ali Qadri from the Mothabari constituency.
A senior district police officer said, “So far, 18 people have been arrested in connection with yesterday’s incident. Four cases have been registered. The accused were produced before the district court today. The situation is now completely under control. Two companies of central forces have been deployed in the area.”
Thursday morning saw fresh protests erupt in Narayanpur in Old Malda, where demonstrators blocked National Highway 12 for nearly four hours, alleging exclusion from the SIR voter list. The blockade was eventually lifted following police intervention. Simultaneously, protests spread to Jadupur Stand in English Bazar and later to Kamalabari More, where demonstrators blocked both the highway and its bypass.
As police forces moved in, tensions escalated. Protesters attacked police personnel and vandalised vehicles. A driver of a police vehicle sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Malda Medical College. Police lobbed at least one round of tear gas to disperse the unruly crowd.
The unrest has not remained confined to Malda. Protests over alleged voter list exclusions have spread to other districts in North Bengal. In Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri, demonstrators blocked National Highway 27, disrupting the movement of goods vehicles. Similar road blockades were reported in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga, where residents staged a three-hour protest at Pachagar Gram Panchayat’s Madrasa More, burning tyres on the road.
Mothabari remained tense, but eerily silent today following yesterday night’s violence. Shops remained shut, the BDO office was closed, and local officials were absent. Residents appeared reluctant to speak.
Masrufa Khatun, who had come from Panchanandpur to the BDO office, said, “There is no one in the office. I came for work, but was told nothing would happen today. I have to return and come again another day.” Mohammad Sufi Kamal, who had arrived to submit mid-day meal documents, said, “I was not even allowed to enter the office. Police at the gate told me no one has come today. My work could not be done. I have to come again.”
Meanwhile, the arrest of ISF candidate Mohammad Shahjahan Ali Qadri has triggered political controversy. The Indian Secular Front (ISF) has strongly condemned the action, alleging that police forcibly entered his home by breaking the door and arrested him along with his two sons. In a statement, the party said the arrests were "completely illegal" and demanded Quadri's immediate release. It further alleged that the move was a conspiracy to prevent Shahjahan Qadri from filing his nomination, which was scheduled for today. The party has appealed to the Election Commission to ensure that he is able to submit his nomination without obstruction.
The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is a periodic exercise conducted by the Election Commission to update voter lists by adding eligible voters and removing ineligible or duplicate entries. While intended to improve electoral integrity, the process has often run into rough weather in Bengal and has turned contentious in politically sensitive regions.
In West Bengal, where electoral politics is deeply polarised, allegations of voter exclusion or manipulation frequently trigger unrest. Political parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress and local groups, claim that legitimate voters, particularly from the marginalised or minority communities, are being left out, while the opposition BJP emphasise the need to eliminate fraudulent entries.
The current wave of protests in Malda and neighbouring districts reflects this broader mistrust of the Election Commission, and the involvement of politicians, including candidates like Mohammad Shahjahan Ali Qadri, has further intensified the situation. With tensions still lingering after a day of widespread protests and violence, security has been stepped up across the affected areas in Malda and other districts. Authorities are continuing to monitor developments closely as the SIR process is underway amid heightened political activity and the first phase of polls is scheduled for April 23 across 152 Assembly seats.
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