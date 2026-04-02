ETV Bharat / state

SIR Tensions Escalate In Malda, Spread Across North Bengal Amid Tightened Security

Malda: Protests against the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process of electoral rolls intensified sharply across Malda district for the second day today, spreading from Sujapur and Mothabari to Old Malda and English Bazar. Demonstrators demanding inclusion of 'valid voters' in the electoral list clashed with the police, leaving a police vehicle driver seriously injured. Law enforcement resorted to lobbing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

The unrest follows a dramatic escalation on Wednesday in Sujapur, where seven judicial officials engaged in SIR-related duties of scrutinising the 'under adjudication' names, were reportedly held hostage for nearly nine hours. Among them were three women. The incident drew a strong reaction from the Supreme Court, which has sought explanations from the Bengal Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Malda District Magistrate, and district Superintendent of Police. The court has also warned that the probe could be handed over to central agencies such as the NIA or CBI if necessary.

The police have so far arrested 18 individuals in connection with the violence and registered four separate cases. Among those arrested is ISF candidate Mohammad Shahjahan Ali Qadri from the Mothabari constituency.

A senior district police officer said, “So far, 18 people have been arrested in connection with yesterday’s incident. Four cases have been registered. The accused were produced before the district court today. The situation is now completely under control. Two companies of central forces have been deployed in the area.”

Thursday morning saw fresh protests erupt in Narayanpur in Old Malda, where demonstrators blocked National Highway 12 for nearly four hours, alleging exclusion from the SIR voter list. The blockade was eventually lifted following police intervention. Simultaneously, protests spread to Jadupur Stand in English Bazar and later to Kamalabari More, where demonstrators blocked both the highway and its bypass.

As police forces moved in, tensions escalated. Protesters attacked police personnel and vandalised vehicles. A driver of a police vehicle sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Malda Medical College. Police lobbed at least one round of tear gas to disperse the unruly crowd.

The unrest has not remained confined to Malda. Protests over alleged voter list exclusions have spread to other districts in North Bengal. In Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri, demonstrators blocked National Highway 27, disrupting the movement of goods vehicles. Similar road blockades were reported in Cooch Behar’s Mathabhanga, where residents staged a three-hour protest at Pachagar Gram Panchayat’s Madrasa More, burning tyres on the road.