ETV Bharat / state

SIR Strikes 7 per Cent Names Off Meghalaya's Voters' List

Shillong: Meghalaya's electorate has declined by 7.05 per cent in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the final list published on Monday containing 21,83,963 voters, officials said. The Northeastern state had 23,49,645 voters before the SIR, which struck off 1,65,682 names from the electoral rolls, they said.

Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said the revision exercise aimed to ensure all eligible voters were included in the electoral roll while removing ineligible entries in accordance with the prescribed procedure. According to the Election Commission, 6,51,736 notices were generated during the exercise, and hearings were completed in all cases.

The EC also received 21,694 applications for inclusion through Forms 6 and 6A, 2,276 applications for shifting through Form 8, 2,526 applications for deletion through Form 7, and 12,860 applications for correction through Form 8.

The Election Commission urged voters to verify their names in the final electoral roll through the Voters' Service Portal, the ECINET mobile application or their respective Booth Level Officers. Special enrolment camps will also be held across districts to ensure no eligible voter is left out, officials said.