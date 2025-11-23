ETV Bharat / state

SIR Shocker In Bengal: BJP Leader Found On India-Bangladesh Voter Lists, TMC Demands Disqualification

Sources said Subhash hails from Rudrapur in Satkhira district of Bangladesh. His address is clearly visible in that country’s voter records. The Bangladeshi voter list shows his name at serial number 361 in booth number 55 of Langaljhara Union under Kalaroa Upazila.

Following this process, the enumeration form was also delivered to Subhash Chandra Mondal’s residence in Swarupnagar. Later, the BLO and local Trinamool leaders came to know that the BJP leader’s name exists in the voter lists of both countries, sparking controversy.

The local administration has assured that the matter will be investigated. In West Bengal, the work of special intensive revision of the voter list is underway. BLOs have already begun visiting households to distribute and collect enumeration forms.

The bizarre situation involving their own panchayat member has embarrassed the BJP camp, while the ruling party has demanded the disqualification of the BJP leader from his panchayat post. However, Subhash Chandra Mondal, the accused BJP leader, said he cannot understand how his name appeared in Bangladesh’s voter list despite being an Indian citizen.

Swarupnagar (West Bengal): SIR drive in West Bengal has uncovered a shocking twist. Amid TMC's opposition to the SIR process in West Bengal, a political outcry broke out over the presence of the name of a BJP panchayat member in voter lists of both India and Bangladesh. Trinamool Congress alleged that Subhash Chandra Mondal has his name in the voter lists of both countries. This has created an outcry in the Bithari-Hakimpur panchayat area of Swarupnagar.

On the other hand, his name also appears prominently in India’s voter list. In the revised 2025 electoral roll, Mondal is listed at serial number 502 of booth number 100 under the Swarupnagar Assembly constituency. In Bangladesh, his father’s name is recorded as Radhakanta Mondal, while in India, his father's name appears as Radhapad Mondal.

Despite being on both countries’ voter lists, he contested and won the 2023 panchayat election on a BJP ticket. He is currently a panchayat member from booth number 100 of the Bithari-Hakimpur Gram Panchayat. TMC raised a question over the voter list anomaly.

Ziaur Rahman, president of Trinamool’s Swarupnagar North block, said, “In 2010–11, BJP leader Subhash Chandra Mondal illegally entered India from Bangladesh. Despite having no valid documents, he became an Indian voter with the help of local BJP leaders. Not only that, he contested the 2023 panchayat election for the BJP and became a member of the Bithari-Hakimpur Gram Panchayat. We have proof that his name is in the voter lists of both countries. We demand a proper investigation into the matter. Those who helped him should be punished, and his panchayat membership must be cancelled.”

Local booth-level officer (BLO) Suman Mondal said, “After giving him the enumeration form, I came to know that he is a voter of both countries. But he has not yet filled up or submitted the enumeration form. I do not have the authority to take action. The administration can act. I will report the matter to my superiors, who can investigate and take necessary steps.”

Mondal said, “I belong to this place and don't know how my name appeared in Bangladesh’s voter list. There is a conspiracy behind it.” He further said, “It is true that my family members are Bangladeshi citizens. But I came to India at a very young age and started living in Swarupnagar. My name was not on the 2002 revised voter list. That is why I decided to apply under CAA. The ruling Trinamool is our political opponent, so they must have acted with the intention to oppose me. The allegations against me are false and baseless.” However, he could not provide any specific information regarding the exact year he had migrated from Bangladesh to India.