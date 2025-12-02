SIR Shock In Bengal: Two Voters, One EPIC Number In Nadia
Animesh of Krishnaganj did not get the SIR form as his EPIC number was found in another constituency in Ranaghat.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 1:20 AM IST
Krishnaganj: (Nadia): Animesh Biswas, son of a policeman, is in panic after having failed to get his name on the voter’s list during the SIR process. Biswas is a resident of Haldarpara under Krishnaganj constituency in West Bengal's Nadia.
A case of mistaken identity seems to have created confusion as the SIR process is in progress. Same EPIC number has been found in two constituencies of Nadia district. This has barred Animesh to ge his name included in the voter’s list.
According to local sources, Animesh Biswas' grandfather Anil Biswas was a resident of Haldarpara in Shibnibas Gram Panchayat for a long time. He was a policeman. His grandmother - Kalyani Biswas was a housewife. Their only child was Biswasjit Biswas. After his father died in duress, his son Biswasjit got a job. Biswasjit's wife Rekha Biswas died of cancer. Five years ago, Biswasjit met with an accident while working in the police and died on the spot.
Biswajit Biswas has a son, Animesh, and a daughter. Animesh registered his name in the voter’s list in 2018. He voted for the first time in 2019. However, in 2021, for some unknown reason, Animesh's name was removed from the voter list. After that, Animesh submitted an application to register his name in the voter list again and later he had a hearing. However, after the hearing, Animesh's name was not included in the voter list. He approached the election office and those in charge at that time. But he allegedly did not get any help from them.
Although they informed him that for some reason, Animesh's name may have been left out. He was asked to apply to register his name in the voter list again. After that, the SIR process started in the state.
And after the SIR process started, Animesh Biswas did not receive the form. So he wanted to know about the non-receipt of his form from the BLO. Then the local BLO saw his EPIC number and told Animesh that the SIR form for this number was with the BLO of Mathpara in Ranaghat North-East Assembly.
After hearing from the local BLO, Animesh went to Mathpara. He spoke to the BLO there about his SIR form. Then the BLO there again told him that his form had already been filled up and submitted. It was submitted by another person named Animesh Biswas, a resident of Mathpara in Basta Primary in Ranaghat North-East Assembly.
Since their names, father's names and EPIC numbers are the same, the BLO gave the form to Animesh Biswas, a resident of Ranaghat. He filled up the form and submitted it.
Hearing this, Animesh Biswas, a resident of Haldarpara in Shibnibas Gram Panchayat was stunned. He could not understand how this could happen. How did both of them have the same EPIC number, same father's name? Despite being a bona fide citizen of India and a local resident of Haldarpara in Nadia, he has not been able to fill the SIR form. He is in panic after not getting the SIR form in his name and his family is also worried about this.
Animesh Biswas said, "I can't figure out how the EPIC number is the same. I told the BLO there to show me the house in which my Epic number is mentioned. In response, the BLO told me that there is a problem in showing me the house. So he cannot show me the house of the other Animesh Biswas.”
“Hearing that, I returned home helpless. But now I don't know what to do. I want the SIR form along with my Epic number to be given to me immediately because I don't want anyone else to use my EPIC number," said Animesh.
Sanjay Biswas, a neighbour of Animesh Biswas in Haldarpara said, "All their ancestors lived here in India. They still do. His grandfather worked in the police. His father, Biswajit Biswas, also worked in the police. His son, Animesh Biswas, voted even after registering his name. He has the card. But how did his EPIC go to another person?”
“The administration should look into the negligence for which this duplication happened. Even though Animesh has all his documents, how did his SIR form go somewhere else? The family has been in panic since this incident. We want the person who illegally filled up the SIR form using his Epic number to be identified and action taken against him."
Shibnibas Gram Panchayat Deputy Chief Vikas Das said, "His grandfather and father used to work in the police. Even after the son of that house's name was included in the voter’s list, someone else filled up the SIR form using his Epic number, this needs to be investigated. We want Animesh Biswas to be able to use his own Epic number and have his name included in the voter list. So that he is not deprived of voting as an Indian citizen. The Election Commission should look into this seriously."
BJP leader Chanchal Chakraborty said, "This is why the SIR was needed. Without the SIR, thousands of such incidents would not have come to light. These are basically the handiwork of Trinamool leaders and brokers who illegally added names to the voter list by faking documents."
