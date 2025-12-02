ETV Bharat / state

SIR Shock In Bengal: Two Voters, One EPIC Number In Nadia

Animesh of Krishnaganj did not get the SIR form as his EPIC number was found in another constituency. ( ETV Bharat )

Krishnaganj: (Nadia): Animesh Biswas, son of a policeman, is in panic after having failed to get his name on the voter’s list during the SIR process. Biswas is a resident of Haldarpara under Krishnaganj constituency in West Bengal's Nadia.

A case of mistaken identity seems to have created confusion as the SIR process is in progress. Same EPIC number has been found in two constituencies of Nadia district. This has barred Animesh to ge his name included in the voter’s list.

According to local sources, Animesh Biswas' grandfather Anil Biswas was a resident of Haldarpara in Shibnibas Gram Panchayat for a long time. He was a policeman. His grandmother - Kalyani Biswas was a housewife. Their only child was Biswasjit Biswas. After his father died in duress, his son Biswasjit got a job. Biswasjit's wife Rekha Biswas died of cancer. Five years ago, Biswasjit met with an accident while working in the police and died on the spot.

Biswajit Biswas has a son, Animesh, and a daughter. Animesh registered his name in the voter’s list in 2018. He voted for the first time in 2019. However, in 2021, for some unknown reason, Animesh's name was removed from the voter list. After that, Animesh submitted an application to register his name in the voter list again and later he had a hearing. However, after the hearing, Animesh's name was not included in the voter list. He approached the election office and those in charge at that time. But he allegedly did not get any help from them.

Although they informed him that for some reason, Animesh's name may have been left out. He was asked to apply to register his name in the voter list again. After that, the SIR process started in the state.

And after the SIR process started, Animesh Biswas did not receive the form. So he wanted to know about the non-receipt of his form from the BLO. Then the local BLO saw his EPIC number and told Animesh that the SIR form for this number was with the BLO of Mathpara in Ranaghat North-East Assembly.

After hearing from the local BLO, Animesh went to Mathpara. He spoke to the BLO there about his SIR form. Then the BLO there again told him that his form had already been filled up and submitted. It was submitted by another person named Animesh Biswas, a resident of Mathpara in Basta Primary in Ranaghat North-East Assembly.

Since their names, father's names and EPIC numbers are the same, the BLO gave the form to Animesh Biswas, a resident of Ranaghat. He filled up the form and submitted it.