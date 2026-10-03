ETV Bharat / state

SIR Row: INDIA Alliance Parties To Hold Chennai Protest On October 15, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore has announced that the INDIA alliance parties will hold a protest in Chennai on October 15, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The announcement came after a meeting of Tamil Nadu constituents of the INDIA alliance at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Royapettah on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Manickam Tagore, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam leaders Aadhav Arjuna and Maria Wilson, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko, Communist Party of India (Marxists) state secretary Shanmugam, Indian Union Muslim League general secretary Abubakar and Communist Party of India leader Rabindranath, among others.

Tagore said INDIA alliance parties would organise demonstrations at district headquarters across Tamil Nadu on October 13 and 14 under the banner ‘Save Democracy’. The Chennai protest will be held on October 15, with leaders of the participating Tamil Nadu parties expected to attend.

The protests are part of a wider programme announced by INDIA alliance parties following a consultative meeting in Delhi on September 30. According to Tagore, protests at district headquarters had been planned from October 2 to 8, along with a proposed protest outside the Election Commission of India on October 6.

DMK Absence Discussed

Tagore alleged that the BJP-led Centre was using the Election Commission to undermine democracy and that the SIR exercise could affect voters' rights.