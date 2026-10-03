SIR Row: INDIA Alliance Parties To Hold Chennai Protest On October 15, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal
The meeting was attended by top leaders of TNCC, VCK, TVK, MDMK, CPI(M), IUML and CPI, among others at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Royapettah on Saturday.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore has announced that the INDIA alliance parties will hold a protest in Chennai on October 15, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The announcement came after a meeting of Tamil Nadu constituents of the INDIA alliance at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Royapettah on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by Manickam Tagore, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam leaders Aadhav Arjuna and Maria Wilson, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko, Communist Party of India (Marxists) state secretary Shanmugam, Indian Union Muslim League general secretary Abubakar and Communist Party of India leader Rabindranath, among others.
Tagore said INDIA alliance parties would organise demonstrations at district headquarters across Tamil Nadu on October 13 and 14 under the banner ‘Save Democracy’. The Chennai protest will be held on October 15, with leaders of the participating Tamil Nadu parties expected to attend.
The protests are part of a wider programme announced by INDIA alliance parties following a consultative meeting in Delhi on September 30. According to Tagore, protests at district headquarters had been planned from October 2 to 8, along with a proposed protest outside the Election Commission of India on October 6.
DMK Absence Discussed
Tagore alleged that the BJP-led Centre was using the Election Commission to undermine democracy and that the SIR exercise could affect voters' rights.
“Gyanesh Kumar should be removed from office immediately,” Tagore said, while calling on political parties and civil society organisations sharing their concerns over the issue to join the protests.
The Election Commission has maintained that electoral-roll revision exercises are aimed at ensuring the accuracy and integrity of voter lists. Opposition parties, however, have raised concerns over the process and its potential impact on voters.
Asked whether the DMK had been invited to the meeting, Tagore said invitations had been extended to those who wanted to participate.
“All those who participated in the INDIA Alliance meeting held in Delhi have been invited to attend this meeting,” he said, adding that the DMK's decision not to attend should be addressed to the party.
Tagore also highlighted the participation of TVK representatives in the meeting, describing it as the first occasion on which the party had joined the INDIA alliance's protest programme in Tamil Nadu.
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