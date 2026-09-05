ETV Bharat / state

SIR's Silver Lining: Electoral Exercise Reunites Two Brothers In Jind After 35 years

Jind: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) turned into an emotional reunion for a family in Haryana's Jind reuniting two brothers who were separated for 35 years.

The siblings were reunited at Jind's Government Senior Secondary School Manoharpur on Friday. One of the brothers, Sitaram, living in Amritsar district of Punjab, needed a School Leaving Certificate (SLC) for SIR for which he reached his old school GSSS Manoharpur. Sitaram said that he had studied in this school till class 10, but could not pass the exam.

During the certification process, the BLO of the school sought information from Sitaram about his village and family members. During the conversation, he mentioned his village Manoharpur and the name of his brother Balbir Singh.

One offficial who is also a resident of Manoharpur village knew Balbir personally and also had his mobile number. He called on the number and as soon as Balbir heard Sitaram's voice on the phone, he immediately recognised it. Balbir told the official that Sitaram is his brother and the family was looking for him for the last 35 years.

On hearing the news of his brother's visit, Balbir rushed to the school. When the brothers came face to face, they kept looking at each other for a while. After this, both of them hugged each other and wept bitterly. Watching the two brothers meet after 35 years, people became emotional.