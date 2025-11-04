ETV Bharat / state

SIR Process Begins In Madhya Pradesh; Congress Calls It 'Hasty' Move, Slams Poll Panel, BJP

Bhopal: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh with the Opposition Congress terming it as a "hasty" move.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Ram Pratap Singh Jadon told PTI Videos that with the launch of the SIR, the work of updating and verifying the voters list has started in Madhya Pradesh.

For this purpose, one Block Level Officer (BLO) has been deployed at each of the 65,014 polling stations across the state, who will go door-to-door with enumeration forms, he said.

The month-long exercise is aimed at ensuring that all eligible voters are added to the rolls and names of ineligible voters are deleted, The EC has announced the launch of SIR in 12 states, including Madhya Pradesh, from November 4.

Under this initiative, BLOs will go door-to-door to provide voter enumeration forms to voters. The commission has said the campaign has been launched to update the voters list and correct errors.

Jadon said BLOs have begun distributing enumeration forms door-to-door from Tuesday, completing the first of their mandatory three visits to each household. The forms will then be scrutinised, and the draft voters list will be released on December 9.