'SIR Panic' Causing Mental Stress? Here's What Psychologists Say

By Soumita Bhattacharjee and Shamsher Ali

Kolkata: Even since its rollout in West Bengal, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls is facing a political backlash amid reports of deaths and panic among citizens.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has blamed 'SIR fear' for around 11 deaths that have been reported between November 4 to 7 here. BJP has accused TMC of politicising the deaths while the Election Commission of India (ECI) has repeatedly stated that there is no reason to panic

Nevertheless, many Kolkata-based psychiatrists and psychologists say they have been receiving patients who are suffering from mental stress due to the SIR. According to them, many patients have come to them who are mentally stressed about fear of disenfranchisement through SIR.

Psychiatrist Dr Sharmila Sarkar said, "I have seen many people who are suffering from acute anxiety after SIR was started while those who were already suffering from stress-related problems have become more anxious. They are worried about what will happen if their names are not found in the 2002 voter list."

Psychiatrist Dr Piyali Ghosh said that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who would go door-to-door for SIR of voter lists are equally anxious on how voters would react when they visit them. "Many BLOs are panicking as they do not know how they will be treated when they go from door-to-door or how to handle the situation. Earlier when there were talks about the National Register of Citizens (NRC), we had faced a similar situation," Dr Ghosh said.