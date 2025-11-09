'SIR Panic' Causing Mental Stress? Here's What Psychologists Say
SIR of electoral rolls has left both voters and BLOs on tenterhooks in Kolkata.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 12:42 PM IST
By Soumita Bhattacharjee and Shamsher Ali
Kolkata: Even since its rollout in West Bengal, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls is facing a political backlash amid reports of deaths and panic among citizens.
The ruling Trinamool Congress has blamed 'SIR fear' for around 11 deaths that have been reported between November 4 to 7 here. BJP has accused TMC of politicising the deaths while the Election Commission of India (ECI) has repeatedly stated that there is no reason to panic
Nevertheless, many Kolkata-based psychiatrists and psychologists say they have been receiving patients who are suffering from mental stress due to the SIR. According to them, many patients have come to them who are mentally stressed about fear of disenfranchisement through SIR.
Psychiatrist Dr Sharmila Sarkar said, "I have seen many people who are suffering from acute anxiety after SIR was started while those who were already suffering from stress-related problems have become more anxious. They are worried about what will happen if their names are not found in the 2002 voter list."
Psychiatrist Dr Piyali Ghosh said that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who would go door-to-door for SIR of voter lists are equally anxious on how voters would react when they visit them. "Many BLOs are panicking as they do not know how they will be treated when they go from door-to-door or how to handle the situation. Earlier when there were talks about the National Register of Citizens (NRC), we had faced a similar situation," Dr Ghosh said.
Doctors believe that social media plays a major role behind this panic. Dr Ghosh said, "People are confused as it is not clear which news is true and which is false. Fake news is spreading rapidly, which is increasing anxiety."
Psychologist Amit Chakraborty said, "Those who are in a stable mental state are coping with the situation but people who are already under stress or are overly sensitive are reporting a rise in their anxiety level. Added to this is the constant news about SIR in the media, which is creating an atmosphere of panic."
According to psychologist Smaranika Tripathi, "People do not understand what to do and say they are confusion due to the lack of clear message from the government."
Devlina Bose, another psychologist, advised, "Information should be collected from appropriate websites instead of listening to unnecessary rumors. When the BLO visits, he should know what documents are required. Having the right information and preparation will reduce anxiety to a great extent."
"Look, it is not a matter of panic. What is happening now is harassment. I made a voter card in 1995. My father and mother had voter cards. My name is in the list of 2002. But, now many people do not have their names and have to collect their documents. They have to run after it leaving their work," said a local resident.
