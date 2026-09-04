ETV Bharat / state

SIR: Over 43.81 Lakh Notices Generated, 7.31 Lakh Delivered In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Over 43.81 lakh notices have been generated as part of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, of which 7.31 lakh have so far been delivered to electors, the chief electoral officer's office said on Friday.

The State has 4,46,38,124 electors on the electoral roll as of September 4, comprising 2.21 crore male, 2.24 crore female and 2,871 transgender electors, it said. The notices have been issued to electors whose names fall under the “no mapping” and “anomalies” categories as part of the electoral roll revision exercise, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the CEO's office, a total of 43,81,143 notices are to be generated, of which 43,81,141 have been generated so far.

Of the notices generated, 7,31,770 have been delivered to electors, while 36,49,371 are pending delivery. A total of 206 hearings have been completed. Hearings commenced on September 3 and will continue until October 12 before Electoral Registration Officers and assistant Electoral Registration Officers, it said.

At the request of registered and recognised political parties, lists of persons to whom notices have been issued under the “no mapping” and “anomalies” categories will be shared before September 6, the CEO's office said.

It also said 224 EROs and 4,262 AEROs and additional AEROs are working during the notice phase.