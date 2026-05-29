SIR Of Voter List To Begin In Odisha From May 30
As many as 45,255 booth level officers have been engaged in the exercise, reports Bhawani Shankar Das.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list will begin in Odisha from Saturday.
As many as 45,255 booth level officers have been engaged in the exercise and they will visit households to collect data as part of the exercise till June 28. Similarly, 31,026 both level agents (BLAs) have been appointed by political parties for the exercise. Keeping in mind the heatwave prevailing in the state, the BLOs will visit the households in the morning and will be present at the booths every evening from 3 pm to 5 pm, said State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan.
He said BLAs appointed by political parties have been trained to perform the tasks in coordination with the BLOs. "The BLOs will go door-to- door and provide two enumeration forms to each voter. The forms have to be filled carefully. The voters will have to mention their personal details, information on family members and information related to the 2002 voter list in the form," Gopalan said.
The CEO said in case of any difficulty in filling in filling up the forms, the voters can log into https://voters.eci.gov.in/ or get information from their resepetive BLOs. After a voter fills up the two forms, the BLO will collect one of them and hand over an acknowledgement receipt in the R form.
The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will prepare the list of voters on the basis of the enumeration forms received from the voters. Each BLO will be present at his booth from 3 pm to 5 pm to receive the enumeration forms from voters, Gopalan said.
He said, "Voter Help Desks have also been set up in the offices of CEO, District Election Officer (DEO) and ERO to provide necessary assistance and advice to the voters. During the door-to-door enumeration, BLOs will provide Form-6 along with declaration form to persons desirous of registering as a new voter."
During the exercise, the BLOs will go door-to-door to distribute and collect enumeration forms from 3,33,99,591 voters across the state. During the preparation phase for SIR, out of the total electorate, 3,16,03,323 voters (94.61 per cent) of the electorate were mapped with the voter list of the last SIR published in 2002.
Similarly, 17 per cent minor errors were found in the pre-SIR phase. The errors pertained to age, name and father's name. The BLOs will correct them during the exercise. "Voters who have been mapped will have to provide their photographs and sign in the forms," the CEO said. Voters who could not be mapped during the pre-SIR stage can get themselves mapped by submitting correct information during the SIR. "Our only goal is to exclude non-Indians from the list," Gopalan said.
He said, till now, 33,026 BLAs have been appointed by various political parties. BJP has appointed 19,380, BSP 47, CPI (M) 60, Congress 4,658 and BJD 8,881 BLAs. Gopalan said he has urged political parties to appoint their BLAs at each polling station to implement the SIR with complete transparency.
As per the announced schedule, the eligibility date for SIR has been fixed as July 1. The printing and preparation work in the state was completed by May 29, while the training of BLOs has also been completed.
The polling stations will be ready by June 28. The list of voters will be published on July 5. The deadline for filing claims and objections has been fixed from July 5 to August 4. The notice phase/resolution of claims and objections will be from July 5 to September 2 and the final list of voters will be published on September 6, he said.
In view of the heat ave in the state, special guidelines have been issued for the safety of booth-level officers assigned to special intensive verification work. "Field work has been ordered to be done from 6 am to 11 am, from 4 pm to 7 pm and from 12 pm to 3 pm. If the BLOs face any untoward situation during their duty, the SPs and Electoral Registration Officers have been instructed to provide them security," Gopalan said.