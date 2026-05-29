ETV Bharat / state

SIR Of Voter List To Begin In Odisha From May 30

Bhubaneswar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list will begin in Odisha from Saturday.

As many as 45,255 booth level officers have been engaged in the exercise and they will visit households to collect data as part of the exercise till June 28. Similarly, 31,026 both level agents (BLAs) have been appointed by political parties for the exercise. Keeping in mind the heatwave prevailing in the state, the BLOs will visit the households in the morning and will be present at the booths every evening from 3 pm to 5 pm, said State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan.

He said BLAs appointed by political parties have been trained to perform the tasks in coordination with the BLOs. "The BLOs will go door-to- door and provide two enumeration forms to each voter. The forms have to be filled carefully. The voters will have to mention their personal details, information on family members and information related to the 2002 voter list in the form," Gopalan said.

The CEO said in case of any difficulty in filling in filling up the forms, the voters can log into https://voters.eci.gov.in/ or get information from their resepetive BLOs. After a voter fills up the two forms, the BLO will collect one of them and hand over an acknowledgement receipt in the R form.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will prepare the list of voters on the basis of the enumeration forms received from the voters. Each BLO will be present at his booth from 3 pm to 5 pm to receive the enumeration forms from voters, Gopalan said.

He said, "Voter Help Desks have also been set up in the offices of CEO, District Election Officer (DEO) and ERO to provide necessary assistance and advice to the voters. During the door-to-door enumeration, BLOs will provide Form-6 along with declaration form to persons desirous of registering as a new voter."